Soaring material costs may hit NPHP





LAHORE:

Following the announcement of an incentive package for the construction sector by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the prices of almost all materials used in the sector have increased due to the disruption of supplies from from China due to Covid-19 restrictions, strict implementation imposition and imports. policies and higher energy prices.

Stakeholders are concerned that rising costs will also affect the government’s low-cost housing initiative. Speaking to The Express Tribune, a former president of the Pakistan Association of Rolling Mills, Asmat Pervaiz revealed that an increase of nearly 15,000 to 20,000 rupees per tonne has been observed in the prices of steel products. “The increase in demand following the announcement of the construction sector package is one of the main reasons for this increase, besides the inflationary trend in the prices of steel scrap on the international markets. In addition, the government tightened import policy and linked the valuation of steel prices to London metal exchange rates.

All of these factors have contributed to the increase in the prices of steel products, including iron bars, angles and beams. He maintained. Responding to a question, he said that the prices of steel products had reached 137,000 rupees per tonne, or about 115,000 rupees for items classified a few months ago. Local steel products are reportedly offered for around Rs 130,000 per tonne. “Multiple factors are responsible for the change, including the scrap rate in the international market, which has gone from $ 350 per tonne to $ 500. The local scrap rate has also increased by 7,000 rupees per tonne. A former president of the Cement Manufacturers Association, Mansoor Ijaz, also pointed out that a substantial increase was observed in cement takings due to the high demand in the market.

The establishment of new cement plants is also underway to meet growing demand in a conducive environment created by the government. Responding to a question, he said that the increase in cement prices was the result of headline inflation in the country and rising fuel and energy costs, which are major components of the process. manufacturing. Glass merchant Muhammad Ali pointed out that manufacturers of the material have gradually increased prices. An increase of nearly 25 rupees per foot has been achieved in glass tariffs following the announcement of the construction package. Likewise, an inflationary trend is observed in the rates of engineered wood and sheets.

MDF sheet and lumber dealer Bilal Butt revealed that an average Rs200 to Rs600 increase has been made in the prices of different types of sheets over the past five months. Sheet manufacturers blame the disruption of the supply chain and rising production and transportation costs for the rise. A government contractor pointed out that besides other construction activities in the public and private sectors, a lot of work is being done on transmission lines to improve electricity supply in urban centers. “Large amounts of steel and cement are used in these projects,” he revealed. In July last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a major incentive program for the construction sector to boost economic activity and address the housing shortage in the country.

The program includes a Rs 30 billion grant to the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP) to promote affordable housing in the country. The government has also relaxed approval procedures for new housing construction and commercial projects. Taxes have also been reduced in the provinces to encourage investors to take advantage of the package.

