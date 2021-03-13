LIPI reveals dangers of palm oil after quitting Jokowi’s B3 list





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Researcher at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI) in the area of ​​clean technologies, Ajeng Arum Sari revealed the pros and cons following the government’s decision to issuepalm waste as hazardous and toxic waste (B3). According to Ajeng, palm oil waste, or commonly known as Spent Bleaching Earth (SBE), is a type of chemical waste that can cause water and air pollution, and even emissions of greenhouse gases when thrown directly into the garbage without first being treated. Palm oil waste is a type of solid waste from the refining of palm oil from the animal or vegetable oil processing industry. SBE is a powder with the main component of silica which contains used oil.



For the human body, the dust contained in palm oil waste has the potential to cause silicosis or excess dust if inhaled too often. “Therefore, proper and timely management is necessary so that the impact of SBE waste does not harm the environment and society,” Ajeng said in his statement to CNNIndonesia.com, Saturday (13/3). The problem is, Ajeng said, processing waste palm oil or SBE requires high costs if it is classified as hazardous and toxic waste. “When SBE waste is classified as B3 waste, there is a cost of treating B3 waste that has to be spent, which is very high,” he said. After being removed from the hazardous waste list, the government is currently treating SBE waste at a relatively low cost. The government has said it could allocate the costs of processing previous B3 waste to manufacturing other products. According to Ajeng, SBE can be used to make products when mixed with other materials, such as biodiesel, a substitute for fine aggregates in concrete mix, briquette raw materials, red brick raw materials. , the adsorbent or adsorbent (RBE), and the manufacture of catalysts. “These savings can be used to use the SBE waste in a product that benefits society and industry and attracts investors,” he said. After rejecting waste coal as hazardous waste, President Joko Widodo did something similar with waste palm oil. This decision is contained in government regulation number 22 of 2021 concerning the implementation of environmental protection and management. The regulation has changed from government regulation No. 101/2014. In the regulation signed by President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), SBE is classified as B3 waste. (thr / pmg)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos