Jokowi called for revocation of regulation that removes coal waste from hazardous categories

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Clean Indonesia Coalition highlighted the measures taken by President Joko Widodo to remove waste coal from combustion, namely fly ash and tail ash (FABA) from the toxic hazardous waste category (B3).

“The elimination of FABA from this category of hazardous waste is part of a broad policy package that is systematically designed to grant privileges to the dirty energy industry. coal from upstream to downstream, ”said Andri Prasetiyo, Asian trends researcher and campaigner, in a written speech on Friday March 12, 2021.

This policy is contained in the regulations derived from the Law on the Creation of Jobs, namely government regulation number 22 of 2021 on the implementation of environmental protection and management. The decision to side with the dirty coal power industry, Andri said, is bad news for the environment, public health and the future of the nation’s clean and renewable energy transition.

Andri said the coal oligarchy’s massive efforts began with the overhaul of the Minerba Law, the Omnibus Labor Creation Law, a downstream coal project that attempted to hijack the EBT Bill, and now in removing FABA waste from B3 waste types. Politics in the name of politics is all about ensuring that the polluting coal energy industry can continue to make multiple profits.

Removing FABA from the B3 waste list, according to the Clean Indonesia Coalition, is a problematic and dangerous move. Coal contains various types of toxic elements, including heavy and radioactive metals. When coal is burned in power plants, this toxic element is concentrated in its combustion products, namely fly ash and solid ash (FABA). When FABA interacts with water, these toxic elements can be slowly leached, including arsenic, boron, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, lead, mercury, radium, selenium and thallium in the environment. .

“These elements are carcinogenic, neurotoxic and toxic to humans, fish, aquatic biota and wildlife. Instead of strengthening the implementation of supervision and imposing sanctions on the management of coal ash from power plants that will reduce the risk of exposure, the government has relaxed the rules for managing coal ash by withdrawing them. of the hazardous waste list, ”said Fajri Fadhillah of the Indonesian Center for Environmental Law (ICEL).

In the report on the analysis of hazardous waste management and policy in Indonesia published by BAPPENAS, it is stated that FABA is one of the most produced types of B3 waste in 2019. In fact, bottom ash is included in the category of waste with the highest level of danger with a score of 13 (on a scale of 14), while Fly Ash has a score of 11 (on a scale of 14).

Even when FABA had B3 waste status, there were many case studies where the licensing had failed to provide protection against the risks. The ash producers and the third parties who manage the ash have not really managed the risk and have met the appropriate technical requirements as stipulated in the regulations.

In fact, they said there are several cases where the permit holder disposed of illegal unmanaged ashes in rivers, swamps, vacant lots near people’s homes, or gave them free to residents as backfill material.

In Indonesia, according to the Coalition, studies on environmental pollution from FABA and its impacts on health are still very limited. Information on the results of groundwater analyzes is not publicly available, although this is a requirement for B3 waste management.

Meanwhile, even permitted activities that have been considered obedient for years are not necessarily correct. Often, serious inspections are carried out after the unrest escalates in the community or when there are complaints from the public. Even if sanctions are imposed, this does not always ensure that the community is immune from repeated violations.

“Clean Indonesia urges President Jokowi to revoke the policy that eliminates FABA as B3 waste. The energy transition must be carried out seriously and begin with a policy of gradual elimination of coal, without continuing to facilitate the dirty, greedy and greedy coal sector, ”added Ali Akbar.

Environment and Forest Management Assistant at the Maritime Affairs Coordination Ministry, Nani Hendriati, previously said that developing a regulation to remove waste categories requires a long process. “The drafting of PP 22 which was kept by the Ministry of Environment and Forests required a long process and finally removed FABA from the B3 list,” he declared on March 3.

CAESAR AKBAR | FRANCISCA CHRISTY