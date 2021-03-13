Politics
Brexit news: Boris Johnson urged to “further free UK from EU shackles” | UK | News
Brexit: EU position on state aid is ‘absurd’, expert says
The PM has learned he must use the UK’s Brexit opportunities and break free from the shackles of the EU. It comes as the bloc’s popularity took a hard hit this week after a new poll found the case for its existence had weakened. He was particularly criticized for his role in the slow deployment of vaccines, blamed on the Brussels bureaucracy.
The UK, meanwhile, has managed to push its mass immunization program forward, becoming a world leader.
Its ability to prove itself on the ground is one of the many reasons why the country should move away from any ties with the EU and continue its national efforts, said a leading trade unionist and Labor member.
Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said if he couldn’t see any serious immediate short-term changes to state aid with the current government, any future UK government could use the Brexit process to put implementing a radical change.
Mr Embery said: ‘Brexit was a necessary step but not enough.
Boris Johnson: PM urged to pursue more radical changes after Brexit
Westminster: PM reached eleventh hour Brexit deal with EU last year
“Coming from a left stance, leaving the EU but with a Conservative government still in charge in Britain is not necessarily going to see the kind of radical economic agenda I would like to see, like investing in industry.
“For me this has always been a much longer term project, it is about freeing ourselves from the shackles of the EU which I believe to be an explicitly anti-socialist institution which is very much in favor of market forces and pro -austerity, and against public property and against state aid.
“It’s about taking back control, it’s about repatriating those powers to the UK so that in the future, if a radical Labor government were to come in, it would be free to do these things.”
“This is why I have always described Brexit as a necessary but insufficient step.
JUSTIN: BBC guest in fiery defense of Piers Morgan in Meghan Markle row -VIDEO
EU news: EU bloc fell out of favor with many countries in Europe according to new poll
“Now at least we’re free to do these things in the future if we want to, and I think that’s a key point.”
Post-Brexit freeports were the focus of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s budget announcement earlier this month.
Goods arriving at free ports from abroad are not subject to the tax charges – tariffs – which are normally paid to the government.
From now on, taxes will only be paid if the goods leave freeports for other parts of the UK.
Rishi Sunak: Chancellor announced sweeping measures to revive Britain’s post-Brexit journey
British freeports: Chancellor announced new freeports hope to revitalize disadvantaged areas
It is hoped that the introduction of more freeports, made possible by Brexit, will help regenerate disadvantaged areas.
Mr Sunak announced that freeports will be located at East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe and Harwich, in the Humber area, in the Liverpool City area, Plymouth, Solent, Thames and Teesside.
And while the government has taken positive steps, Robert Tombs, the famous British historian, has said he must continue on the same path.
He told Express.co.uk: “The government has to make sure that this idea of leveling, this idea of improving education and training, of improving infrastructure is realized.
Johnson News: Prime Minister set aim to reimburse Red Wall voters who ‘lent’ him their vote
“But, really, we have to be out of the pandemic before you can actually see what’s being done.”
The government has started its leveling program elsewhere.
The Financial Times analysis found that conservative regions in England, some in the North, are more likely to be given ‘priority one’ status under a new funding program.
Blyth: Areas like Blyth Valley in the north turned blue for the first time in their history
However, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Johnson of a ‘pig barrel policy’ over how they categorized local authorities in the new £ 4.8bn fund as it emerged that already prosperous constituencies seemed to receive considerable sums of money.
Prime Minister Johnson has pledged much of his support for northern England and the Midlands regions after many of those communities voted Conservative for the first time in their history in the last election.
These regions also largely voted in favor of leaving the EU in 2016 and were disappointed with Labor’s pro-Remain and pro-EU stance.
