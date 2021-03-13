Airlangga meets with Prabowo to discuss his support for Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – General Chairman of the Golkar Party Airlangga Hartartoand president of the Gerindra party Prabowo Subiantomet in Hambalang, Bogor, Saturday (13/3). During the meeting at the Prabowo residence, Airlangga was accompanied by Minister of Youth and Sports Zainuddin Amali and Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, as well as Party Secretary General Golkar Lodewijk F. Paulus. When they were about to enter Prabowo’s house, they were greeted with great fanfare by the Gerindra Party marching band team who performed the song Mars, the Golkar Party and Gerindra. The greeting surprised Airlangga.

“I was very surprised, the welcome was extraordinarily festive,” said Airlangga. Agus Gumiwang said that during lunch, the two party leaders also discussed political issues. According to him, the meeting took place warmly in an atmosphere of friendship. “At the dinner table, they both discussed geopolitical issues in depth. Both leaders have the same view that the interests of the nation and the country are paramount,” Agus said. He also told the meeting that the two party leaders were also focused on the success of Joko Widodo’s government. According to him, the collaboration has been proven on numerous occasions, notably in parliament. “The Golkar and Gerindra parties are ready to fully support the policies of President Jokowi,” said the politician from Golkar. During the meeting, Prabowo also positioned himself as the General President of the Indonesian Association of Pencak Silat (PB IPSI). Meanwhile, Airlangga as chairman of the Indonesian Wushu Executive Board (PBWI). One of the topics discussed by Prabowo and Airlangga was Indonesia’s seriousness in hosting the 2032 Olympics. So far, the government is preparing to submit bids to host the 2032 Olympics. This time’s meeting was not the first. Previously, Airlangga and Prabowo had met to discuss the same thing. In addition to discussing preparations for the 2032 Olympics, they also discussed support related to sustainable development, the strategic importance of the food realm and the geostrategic of the Pacific. The meeting was closed by watching the horses train at Prabowo’s residence. (yla / pmg)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









