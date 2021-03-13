China closed to climbers but open to railways Explorersweb





Growing proximity between China and Nepal will result in a railway connecting the two countries across the Himalayas As Everest climbers prepare for their expeditions to the south and buy their plane tickets to Nepal, Tibet maintains a stony silence. Now, international operators have given up any hope of launching expeditions to Everest North Side, Cho Oyu or Shishapangma. Nor has any news surfaced on local (Chinese) teams moving in this direction. In fact, many Chinese nationals have chosen Nepal as their spring climbing destination. But Nepal and China have agreed to bridge the gap in at least one way. Despite the terrible physical barrier of the Himalayas, planning is underway to build a cross-border railway connecting China’s Tibet Autonomous Region to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, according to the China Daily. It is the latest in several respects that the two countries have recently come together. Next year, China will help finance an industrial park in Jhapa, in eastern Nepal. And communication between the two nations is more open, although the path to Everests North Side remains closed. The new alliance began in 2019 when Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Nepal. It was the first by a Chinese president in 23 years. China and Nepal then elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership. Former Nepalese Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai said new prospects for bilateral cooperation have opened up. Months later, when the COVID pandemic struck, China was quick to send in PPE and medical supplies. Jack Ma and his Alibaba Foundation have made juicy donations to the country. This new railway is part of the multidimensional trans-Himalayan connectivity network, which China and Nepal agreed to in 2017. Shanghai to Madrid or Istanbul, and Beijing to St. Petersburg, and via a maritime belt along temperate parts of the continent (avoiding only the Arctic, for now). Recently, the growing cooperation of Nepal and China has also extended to mountaineering, with their joint announcement of the new height of the Everests, as well as the Chinese 5G network on the Tibetan side of Everest. Last spring, shortly after the pandemic shut down the world, only a Chinese topography team made it to the top of Everest. During this expedition, climbers and scientists, aided by Chinese authorities, used cutting-edge technology to re-measure the mountain, but also turned the region into a 5G hotspot, thanks to ChinaMobile and Huawei. Although it is not confirmed, there is no reason for the 5G network still not to work. If so, cell coverage will reach part of the road on the south side as well. The same technology also allows Chinese TV to install a webcam that streams images of the mountain near Rongbuk Monastery. China and Nepal (which had launched a similar expedition a year earlier) even shared their calculations on the height of Everest and jointly announced the new figure: 8,848.86m. In China, there is a growing interest in outdoor activities in general and mountaineering in particular, thanks to the emergence of a middle class with higher incomes and more leisure time. Already, the Chinese Mountaineering Association has 400 mountain or climbing clubs. About the Author Angela Benavides Senior journalist, published author and communications consultant. Specialized in high altitude mountaineering, with an interest in everything around the mountain: from economics to geopolitics. After five years exploring distant professional lines, I returned to ExWeb BC in 2018. I have felt at home ever since!

