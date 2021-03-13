First baby born in the NHS says Boris Johnson’s 1% offer is an insult and insult “

The very first baby born in the NHS told the Mirror the offer was an insult and an insult to our caregivers.

Aneira Thomas was born 72 years ago at midnight one minute after July 5, 1948, the day Labor hero Aneurin Bevan started the NHS.

Her mother Edna, in labor for 18 hours, held out until midnight so that she and her husband no longer had to pay a shilling and six pence to the midwife.

Edna gave her baby girl the female version of the first name Bevans to celebrate she had become the NHS ‘very first baby.

Aneira is herself a retired mental health nurse and several members of her family have also dedicated their lives to working in the health service.



(Image: PA)



Aneira’s letter in its entirety

Attention Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson ……

This decision to give this pay raise to our frontline NHS health workers is an insult and an insult to our caregivers.

They profit from the profession of health worker knowing that they will always put the health of the nation before their own health.

Once again, this is an indifferent and undervalued decision on the part of this government. They have wasted billions of pounds on their decision making during and ongoing errors regarding test and traceability equipment and PPE.

This move backs up everything this government continued to say during the pandemic about the beauty of our NHS. Well, praise alone isn’t going to pay the bills.



(Image: Trafford Healthcare NHS Trust / PA)



Nadine Dorries’ interview was very condescending to the people who work so diligently in our national treasure.

All NHS liners have sacrificed not only their own lives but also lost so many of their own colleagues and have witnessed their own grief.

They have continued to do what they have always done for us, putting their lives on the line 24/7, even though they have families of their own, and are at risk of bringing the virus into their homes.

The team effort of our medical and non-medical staff within the walls of all hospitals is phenomenal and truly remarkable. He deserves a decent and acceptable pay raise.

When Aneurin Bevan fought for a national health service in 1948, part of the overall plan was that the salaries of nurses and health workers would rise accordingly with inflation and would never be subject to exploitation.

We must have the power to account for these wrongdoings for our best caregivers in our country or we will lose them.

How do you plan to encourage people to enter the profession if you don’t do what they want? We shouldn’t expect them to continue anyway.

I feel aggrieved and ashamed when I think of our caregivers who talk about having to strike and once again march through the streets to demand what their rights should be to a fair raise.

Please show them the respect they deserve in the name of justice and equality. These wonderful enthusiasts are the cog in the wheel that moves and trembles Great Britain.

How privileged we are to be able to count on these rescuers to take care of us when we need it.