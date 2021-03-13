Cypriot peace group condemns arrests for ‘Love Erdogan’ sign

Turkish Cypriot activists have been arrested in northern Cyprus after the local youth wing of the ruling AKP party complained to police about damage to the signs.
Left-wing peace organizations on both sides of the Cypriot ethnic divide have condemned the arrest in the separatist zone north of four Turkish Cypriot activists for allegedly damaging signs that professed worship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Cypriot Peace Council coordination group said in a statement on Friday that the arrest of members of the Sol Hareket movement is part of an attempt to “muzzle our fellow Turkish Cypriots for their political beliefs”.
Turkish Cypriot media reports four Sol Hareket members charged with “improper acts” and “secret collusion” after the local youth wing of the ruling AKP party lodged a complaint to the police concerning damage to signs indicating in English: Erdogan. “
The signs are said to have popped up in Northern Cyprus after a “Stop Erdogan” sign appeared in Times Square in New York.
“The courageous resistance of these progressive movements fighting for the reunification of Cyprus against the political imposition of Ankara on the Turkish Cypriot community is a message of hope,” the Council said.
Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece. A Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the northern third of the island is recognized only by Turkey, which maintains more than 35,000 soldiers there.
The four activists were charged and released. Sol Hareket chief Abdullah Korkmazhan reportedly said neither he nor any other member of the group was responsible for the damage, but said “more power to those” who did.
“We will not be silenced,” Korkmazhan said. “The dictator who is a burden for Turkey has become a burden for our own country and for the world. He is losing his political power and this is the reason for his aggressiveness.”
