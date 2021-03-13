PM Imran Khan approves creation of civilian drone authority





Prime Minister Imran Khan listening to a briefing on the establishment of the drone authority, Islamabad, March 13, 2021 Office of the Prime Minister Prime Minister Imran Khan approves the establishment of a civilian drone authority to regulate aircraft without pilot in the country. Drone license, import, manufacture, examination and licensing. PM claims that the use of drone technology for commercial, agricultural and research purposes is “the need of the hour.”

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the establishment of a civilian drone authority with the aim of regulating and controlling unmanned aircraft in the country.

The authority will put in place an institutionalized mechanism to facilitate the development and regulation of the sector.

It will decide on matters relating to licensing, importation, manufacture, examination and issuance of drone permits.

The Authority will also develop standards for the manufacture, operation, training and research and development of these aircraft.

In addition, it will provide technical advice to the industrial sector to facilitate domestic manufacturing.

The Authority will be empowered to impose fines and penalties, including cancellation of license and registration, in addition to initiating legal proceedings under applicable civil and criminal laws.

Headed by the Secretary of the Aviation Division, the composition of the Authority includes high-level representatives of the PAF, Civil Aviation, Defense Production, Interior and the Ministry of Science and of technology.

It also includes representatives from each of the federating units, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Three eminent experts in the field will also be members of the authority.

‘Need the hour’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his remarks that the use of drone technology for commercial, research and development, agricultural and other peaceful purposes was “the need of the hour.”

He observed that the creation of a drone authority will not only fill the existing void due to the unavailability of laws to regulate this important sector, but will also help in the promotion and domestic production of this critical technology.

He said that effective use of drone technology in various industries will help in value for money and better service delivery.

The Prime Minister ordered that the process of legislation for the establishment of authority be completed as a matter of priority.

The bill will be presented to Parliament after approval by Cabinet.

“ Another step taken ”

Speaking of development, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the authority is “another milestone”.

He said the focus was on agricultural drones and police drones and referred to an initiative to create a “disruptive technology authority” that will pave the way for 3D printers and a robotics industry apart. whole in Pakistan.

