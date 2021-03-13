Trump’s Twitter ban hurt him more than losing to Biden, says niece Mary





EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s Twitter ban and loss of his golf tournament hurt him more than losing the election. Mary Trump, a psychologist who wrote a very critical book on Donald Trump, said he “didn’t care about politics.” Twitter permanently banned Trump after the violent siege on Capitol Hill in January. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Donald Trump’s Twitter ban will have him more upset than losing the November presidential election to Joe Biden, his niece Mary told Insider.

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist who has written a very critical book on Donald Trump and his family, told Insider the former president “doesn’t care about politics” and instead would have been much more upset by Twitter’s decision to ban it permanently as well as the PGA’s January decision to withdraw its 2022 championship from its Bedminster, Jersey golf club rather than lose the election.

“I think being banned from Twitter and asking the PGA to take their tournament off their golf courses are probably the worst things that have happened to her in the past four years,” she told Insider on Thursday.

“How does he do without Twitter? Because even he has to realize that people really don’t pay attention to him the same way,” she said.

“Obviously this thing with the Republican Party helps him because imagine if he didn’t have that. If he had become as irrelevant as anyone else who loses an election becomes, then I think that his mental state would be very different. “

His comments echo those of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in February, who said Trump was more unhappy when he found out he had lost the privilege of hosting the PGA tournament in Bedminster than of the impeachment proceedings against him, which was ongoing at the time.

Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021

“He’s angry with the impeachment, say people who spoke to him. But the reaction to the PGA’s decision was of a different order of magnitude,” Haberman tweeted.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in January after the social media platform said he risked inciting violence following the deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill.

A Politico report detailed how the president went “ballistic” when he lost access to Twitter, and he attempted to send tweets from different accounts before they were also shut down.

Mary Trump’s revealing book on the Trump family, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” was published last year and has sold over a million dollars. ‘copies the first week.

The book includes incidents that Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, observed about her uncle before he was elected president and details the family dynamics that shaped his personality.

She is currently suing the former president and his two siblings for fraud, alleging they defrauded her of tens of millions of dollars in inheritance money.

Mary Trump also ruled out the possibility of Trump running for re-election in 2024, telling Insider he was simply using the opportunity to run to “keep complaining” about his supporters.

“It’s about maintaining a grip on power. He thinks that at some level, this will allow him to continue to function with impunity as he has done his entire life, and it will also allow him to continue to operate with impunity. snatch money from people, ”she said.

