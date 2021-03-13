Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan approves creation of civilian drone authority





Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the establishment of the Civil Drone Authority with the aim of establishing an institutionalized mechanism to facilitate the development and regulation of the sector in Pakistan. Image Credit: PID

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of a civilian drone authority to regulate the use of drones and also boost local production.

Developing a policy framework for the adoption and management of drones is essential for business, agriculture, research and development and other fields, Khan said.

The new drone authority would not only fill the regulatory void, but also help promote and domestic production of drones. Efficient use of drone technology will help improve resource utilization and service levels, the premier said. He urged to speed up the formation of the organization after cabinet approval.

Pakistan’s premier drone regulatory authority will oversee and implement several regulations related to unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones, including drone licenses or permits, import, local drone manufacturing and develop standards for the production, operations, training, research and development of drones. It would also provide advice on the use and piloting of drones to ensure public safety. The authority would also be empowered to take enforcement action through warnings, fines and imprisonment.

The new organization would be headed by Aviation Division Secretary Shoukat Ali and would include senior officers from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Ministry of Defense Production, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Science and Technology and representatives of each federating unit. Three independent experts, whose names have not yet been decided, are also said to be part of the organization.

Policy or authority regarding drones?

The public safety and national security challenges posed by unmanned aircraft require a strong regulatory framework. Experts have welcomed the Pakistani government’s decision to regulate drones, but some believe the country needs a drone policy, not an authority.

There is no reason to have a separate drone authority when the civil aviation authority already exists. Drones are unmanned aircraft and fall under the aviation authority Mosharraf Zaidi, a public policy professional, told Gulf News. He says that a new organization with a few well-paying jobs could add significantly to the national budget. More importantly, the new body would make the execution of public policy and regulation less consistent and more open to abuse, he said.

This policy is seen as the first step towards building the drone industry in a country where the import of drones is virtually banned due to safety concerns. Experts believe the regulations would help Pakistan tap into the commercial drone market, which is expected to reach US $ 43 billion by 2025 with an annual growth rate of 20%.

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry described the development as a new step and said the ministry is currently focusing on agricultural and police drones. Pakistani police have recently started using drones to provide public safety, and the country has also used locally developed drones to combat the locust attack.

Incentives for private companies

Pakistani drone makers insist the federal government should encourage the private sector by offering direct support and tax incentives to develop local industry and attract foreign investment and joint ventures.

Pakistan lacks huge potential to expand its drone industry due to excessive red tape and high tariffs.Imran Wazeer, COO of ABM SATUMA, a private company with two decades of manufacturing experience of drones and integrated technologies, told Gulf News.

The private sector has been at the forefront of the development of drone technologies with the support of government around the world, he said.

