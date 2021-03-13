Biden feels Trump’s rhetoric has spurred increased attacks on Asian Americans: Jen Psaki





President Joe Biden has expressed concern about the role his predecessor Donald Trump’s rhetoric is playing in escalating attacks against Asian Americans. That’s according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

At a press conference, Psaki was asked about Biden’s remarks during his prime-time speech on Thursday, in which the president condemned “vicious hate crimes” on the Asian-American community and called to cease.

Biden has been widely praised for his feelings, with Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) tweeting his appreciation of “Biden’s strong words to protect Asian Americans.”

“This is in stark contrast to the former president who made racist remarks like ‘Kung Flu’ which inflamed prejudice against Asian Americans,” Lieu added.

Psaki was asked if Biden believed Trump “had anything to do with the rise in attacks on Asian Americans?”

Psaki replied, “I think the president spoke about concerns he had about the rhetoric and the provocation of hate speech by his predecessor.

President Joe Biden in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on March 12, 2021. He addressed concerns about racial attacks against Asian Americans during his prime-time speech. OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty Images

“I think he has made no secret about it,” she added.

She said that 50 days after the start of the new administration, there are many in the Asian American community who “still live in fear.” In his remarks, Biden “felt it was important for him as President of the United States and leader of that country to make it clear that this is not acceptable and to condemn it.

“And so it was more, not a reflection of his reflection on his predecessor, but rather what people are still facing right now,” Psaki added. Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

A United Nations report last year found that racially-motivated violence and other incidents against Asian Americans had reached high levels in the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russell Jeung, who created the Stop AAPI Hate tracker that tracks incidents against Asian-American communities in the Pacific Islands, linked a spike in attacks at the start of the pandemic to the rhetoric used by Trump and some politicians.

“When President Trump started and insisted on using the term ‘Chinese virus’, we saw that hate speech really leads to hate violence,” said Jeung, director of the Asian American studies department at San Francisco. State University.

Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris, the first vice president of the United States of Asian descent, said her administration was taking action to tackle the spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans, tweeting “we must continue to be committed to combating racism and discrimination”.

