Read the ceasefire





Indian media and political analysts have stated that Pakistan’s SFOC statement that “Pakistan and India must resolve the long-standing problem of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir “reportedly encouraged the Modi government to agree to the LoC ceasefire.

This seems implausible as SFOC had simply reaffirmed Pakistan’s constant emphasis on dialogue to resolve disputes with India. Over the past four years, the same position has failed miserably to convince the recalcitrant Modi to end his anti-Pakistan policies. Even when Imran Khan addressed the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference on February 24, he stressed that our [India-Pakistan] The only dispute is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue. “After coming to power, he explained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the way forward for the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue.” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava replied: “Our position is well known. India wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. “Who or what factors caused Modi to soften his stance against Pakistan?

Since its inception, Pakistan has suffered from an existential threat from India. Much of its security-oriented foreign policy is aimed at countering this dangerous trend. Whether Pakistan can materially afford politics does not matter. He continues to challenge Indian rule. This coherent resolution generated incessant tensions, even active conflicts between them.

Since Modi became Prime Minister, the Fifth Generation Hybrid War has been on the rise against Pakistan, with India publicly committing not only to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, but also to weaken it internally by fueling the insurgency. in Balochistan and hitting the country’s economy. It is very likely that India, as in the past, will set up false flag operations to project Pakistan as a state sponsoring terrorism. This act did not go beyond the Modi government at all. Following its unilateral illegitimate decision to repeal the special status of occupied Kashmir and annex it, India has increased the frequency of LoC shootings to distract the world from massive human rights violations. man in Kashmir.

While vigilant, Pakistan’s response has been measured and has focused more on exposing Indian brutality rather than exposing it through the LoC. The Pakistani civilian population residing closer to the LoC has suffered fatalities as a result of massive Indian artillery fire. Pakistan similarly avoided retaliation, as the population likely to be affected mainly on the Indian side are also Muslims from Kashmir. Pakistan must therefore choose its goals carefully. Tranquility and disengagement along the LoC are the most necessary steps to improve living conditions on both sides of the LoC. The recent ceasefire agreement can therefore be welcomed as a positive development.

Amid persistent hostility, the announcement of the ceasefire came as a surprise. The interesting turning point is that the main political parties in occupied Kashmir, including the Hurriyat Conference, welcomed the joint declaration.

The ominous and intriguing aspect is the timing of the ceasefire agreement and the manner in which it was greeted in India without India abandoning its brutal and oppressive measures in Kashmir or lowering the public hostility towards Pakistan. One wonders how this ceasefire agreement would lead to peaceful coexistence without meaningful and results-oriented dialogue on the Kashmir dispute. Will the Modi government, led by Hindutva, soften its anti-Muslim stance? Is it a propaganda ploy, a smart tactical move to influence the US administration as was the de-escalation and the 2003-2008 ceasefire agreement to discredit our position on Kashmir with the Arab bloc in within the OIC?

Now the two sides have announced that they have agreed to “strictly abide by all covenants and agreements and to stop pulling along the LoC and all other sectors.” This seems somewhat incomprehensible as India has violated all existing agreements and agreements relating to Kashmir by unilaterally changing the status. occupied Kashmir in total violation of the UN resolution. As long as the joint declaration does not lead to a radical change in anti-Pakistani SSR mindset and policy in India, it is highly likely that said deal will turn out to be either a glance or a moment. . This cannot be sustainable by ignoring the immediate concerns of Kashmiri Muslims in the IHK. Desperate India, as in 2008, could resume regular fire through the LoC under a pretext.

In the meantime, India will certainly take advantage of the interim period to: i) consolidate its position with pro-Indian leaders in Kashmir; ii) normality of the project in Kashmir; and iii) effectively deflect global pressure on human rights violations.

Diplomacy and disengagement at the LoC is a welcome development. Conflicts cannot be stopped by wars. But diplomacy requires good faith negotiations and this element is lacking on the Indian side. India’s ulterior motives for agreeing to the LoC ceasefire may be aimed at creating a misunderstanding among Kashmir’s rulers that Pakistan may not care about changing its policy in Kashmir. The statement by Syed Ali Geelani, released by his special representative, is the first indicator of this situation.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price praised the joint statement between India and Pakistan. Such an innocuous statement makes no sense unless it is accompanied by a strong commentary on the grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. Pakistan must realize the pointlessness of such statements. It’s a page from the old book; On February 26, 2019, then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States encouraged India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid escalation at all costs. “I also encouraged the two ministers to prioritize direct communication and to avoid further military activity.”

There is no doubt that the United States wants peace and stability in the region, but cares the least about the final Kashmir solution. Impending instability and the specter of active war threaten its interests. Fortunately, South Asia is not the key area for US-China rivalry or competition. The reality is that the United States cannot and will not fundamentally change the fault lines of energy competition in South Asia. But at the same time, it would be naïve to visualize that the United States is not concerned about the protracted rivalry between nuclear India and nuclear Pakistan. He does not want rivalry to compound existing insecurity and powerful dangers.

The new US administration will further deepen its strategic partnership with India through synergy in its diplomatic and security efforts. The policy of strengthening India’s capacity to act as a regional counterweight to curb China in Southeast Asia and, to a lesser extent, in South Asia, is likely to be successful. Conversely, the United States will continue to fight to prevent the Pakistans from embracing ever more closely militarily and economically with China. US interests in Afghanistan, where Pakistan has influence over crucial Taliban factions, will likely be supported by offering carrots.

For its part, there is no change in Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which calls for a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the UN. Restoring diplomatic relations at the high commissioner level is desirable, as the process may prove useful in injecting positivity into the decaying veins of bilateral relations.

The writer is a former ambassador, political analyst and advisor to CRSS, an independent think tank.

E-mail: [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos