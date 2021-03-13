Connect with us

Politics

SIMON WALTERS in the row that really rocked Boris Johnson

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


SIMON WALTERS in the row that really shocked Boris Johnson: Who helped the PM pay to renovate his Downing Street apartment?

By Simon Walters for the Daily Mail

Published: | Update:

The questions about who helped Boris Johnson pay for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment are the latest in a series of controversies over how open he is about where his money is coming from.

He was warned two years ago that he would be punished if he continued to flout the House of Commons rules on the disclosure of his outside interests.

Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone said Mr Johnson had failed to ‘show leadership’ by failing to register a 20% stake in a Somerset property.

The questions about who helped Boris Johnson pay for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment are the latest in a series of controversies over how open he is about where his money is coming from.

Members of the Commons Standards Committee said his “overly flippant attitude” to parliamentary rules was a “model of behavior.”

They warned he would face a ‘more serious sanction’, a thinly veiled threat to suspend him as a Member of Parliament for any further infractions. Months earlier, Mr Johnson had to apologize to the Commons for the late reporting of nine payments totaling 52,000 in external revenue.

Which, in my opinion, is why the Prime Minister cannot dismiss the similar concerns raised by the flattened makeover. The central allegation is familiar: his alleged failure to openly and promptly disclose other sources of income or benefits he has received.

According to insiders, Mr Johnson secretly asked a Tory donor to help pay for the renovation via the Tory Party, failed to claim, then set up a ‘Downing Street Trust’ to hide the tracked the money and tried to cover up the whole affair.

The Commons register of interests is clear: deputies must declare “any pecuniary advantage or other material advantage which could influence its action”. And do it within four weeks.

The code states that politicians must not act “to obtain financial or other benefits for themselves, their family or their friends”.

While 60,000 of the Conservative Party’s money was secretly used to pay for new decor in the Downing Street apartment, it’s not hard to see how some might argue that it is against the rules.

In a chat with assistants, he spoke about how David Cameron and his wife Samantha (pictured) paid 25,000 of their own money for the cost of a new No 11 kitchen.

In a chat with assistants, he spoke about how David Cameron and his wife Samantha (pictured) paid 25,000 of their own money for the cost of a new No 11 kitchen.

Mr Johnson appears to be hoping to avoid a scandal by setting up the trust. The aim is to use it to maintain the pageantry rooms in Downing Street and, in the words of one aide, ‘let’s hope no one notices that this will also pay for the expensive taste of Mr Johnson’s wallpaper. and Miss Symonds ”.

It is based on the Checkers Trust which maintains the official country house of the Prime Minister. This trust is funded by an endowment from Lord Lee who gave it to the nation a century ago.

The main administrators are appointed by the Prime Minister, he meets behind closed doors and does not say how he spends his money.

You can see the allure of having a similar arrangement for the Prime Minister’s official home in London. However, unlike the Checkers Trust, the Downing Street Trust would be funded by Conservative donors, which would make it overtly political. The risk of conflict of interest seems obvious.

Publicly, Downing Street says the renovation dispute is a storm in a teacup. Privately, Mr Johnson is worried.

In a discussion with assistants, he touched on how David Cameron and his wife Samantha paid 25,000 of their own money for the cost of a New Kitchen # 11.

“ Cameron got fucked in public even though he paid for it himself, ” he said.

“If I want donors to pay, it will be a disaster.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: