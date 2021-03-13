SIMON WALTERS in the row that really rocked Boris Johnson

The questions about who helped Boris Johnson pay for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment are the latest in a series of controversies over how open he is about where his money is coming from.

He was warned two years ago that he would be punished if he continued to flout the House of Commons rules on the disclosure of his outside interests.

Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone said Mr Johnson had failed to ‘show leadership’ by failing to register a 20% stake in a Somerset property.

Members of the Commons Standards Committee said his “overly flippant attitude” to parliamentary rules was a “model of behavior.”

They warned he would face a ‘more serious sanction’, a thinly veiled threat to suspend him as a Member of Parliament for any further infractions. Months earlier, Mr Johnson had to apologize to the Commons for the late reporting of nine payments totaling 52,000 in external revenue.

Which, in my opinion, is why the Prime Minister cannot dismiss the similar concerns raised by the flattened makeover. The central allegation is familiar: his alleged failure to openly and promptly disclose other sources of income or benefits he has received.

According to insiders, Mr Johnson secretly asked a Tory donor to help pay for the renovation via the Tory Party, failed to claim, then set up a ‘Downing Street Trust’ to hide the tracked the money and tried to cover up the whole affair.

The Commons register of interests is clear: deputies must declare “any pecuniary advantage or other material advantage which could influence its action”. And do it within four weeks.

The code states that politicians must not act “to obtain financial or other benefits for themselves, their family or their friends”.

While 60,000 of the Conservative Party’s money was secretly used to pay for new decor in the Downing Street apartment, it’s not hard to see how some might argue that it is against the rules.

In a chat with assistants, he spoke about how David Cameron and his wife Samantha (pictured) paid 25,000 of their own money for the cost of a new No 11 kitchen.

Mr Johnson appears to be hoping to avoid a scandal by setting up the trust. The aim is to use it to maintain the pageantry rooms in Downing Street and, in the words of one aide, ‘let’s hope no one notices that this will also pay for the expensive taste of Mr Johnson’s wallpaper. and Miss Symonds ”.

It is based on the Checkers Trust which maintains the official country house of the Prime Minister. This trust is funded by an endowment from Lord Lee who gave it to the nation a century ago.

The main administrators are appointed by the Prime Minister, he meets behind closed doors and does not say how he spends his money.

You can see the allure of having a similar arrangement for the Prime Minister’s official home in London. However, unlike the Checkers Trust, the Downing Street Trust would be funded by Conservative donors, which would make it overtly political. The risk of conflict of interest seems obvious.

Publicly, Downing Street says the renovation dispute is a storm in a teacup. Privately, Mr Johnson is worried.

“ Cameron got fucked in public even though he paid for it himself, ” he said.

“If I want donors to pay, it will be a disaster.