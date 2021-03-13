Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency – March 13, 2021





ANKARA The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world. Developments in Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Turkey could receive a second shipment of 50 million coronavirus vaccines from China if a deal is reached. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with Anadolu that Turkey, after years of controversial relations, had resumed diplomatic contracts with Egypt. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also said Cairo’s recent approach to the eastern Mediterranean benefited both countries as well as other regional actors. With nearly 15,000 reported cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in Turkey stands at 2.85 million, while the national death toll has reached 29,356, with 66 people losing their lives. A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in eastern Turkey while the earthquake was recorded in Agri province at a depth of seven kilometers (4 miles). Nine Turkish universities are on the list of the “500 best universities in the world”, according to a report; The most important are METU, Hacettepe and Koc universities. Ankara’s Ambassador to Rome Murat Salim Esenli said the Italian government is aware of Turkey’s strategic importance and the relationship is based on mutual trust. If the parties can get a more comprehensive deal to follow a 2020 free trade deal, a “very bright future” could loom for Britain-Turkey trade and investment relations, ambassador says from the United Kingdom in Ankara, Dominick Chilcott. Eleven suspects linked to FETO, the terrorist group behind a deadly coup attempt in Turkey in 2016, have been arrested after prosecutors issued arrest warrants. A total of 72 asylum seekers have been arrested by Turkish authorities in the Aegean Sea and the Mediterranean. Two Ukrainian human traffickers were arrested. Action movie star Jason Statham sang Turkey’s praises after two months on the Turkish Riviera to shoot his next project. Developments around the world The UN stands ready to support Turkey’s human rights action plan with spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Liz Throssell, declaring : “We are aware of the adoption of a human rights action plan earlier this month in Turkey, which reflects the government’s renewed commitment to improve the human rights situation in Turkey. the country. “ Award-winning journalist Jonathan Rugman said the US report on Khashoggi was “surprising” but disappointed many, adding that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was not “held accountable in court”. The humanitarian crisis in South Sudan is reaching devastating levels with more than 8.3 million people in need of urgent assistance, according to a civil society forum in the North African country. The Greek Prime Minister and main opposition leader has entered a war of words, the latter attacking first, accusing him of “choosing tension and division” as the main strategy of national politics. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili expressed his gratitude for Turkey’s strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic integration. The family of George Floyd and Minneapolis have agreed to a $ 27 million settlement to end a lawsuit against the state city of Minnesota for his fatal arrest. Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breathe,” became a rallying cry for the global protests. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







