PM Modi calls on BJP MPs to become ‘facilitators’ for ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ vaccination campaign





At the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on MPs to ensure they work to broaden the reach of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and act as ‘facilitators’ and “helping people”. The BJP launched the hashtag “#SevaHiSangathan”, which has also been translated into different languages ​​besides Hindi and English. Through the campaign, BJP karyakartas are discovering the steps to take to help people with the immunization process. Some of the campaign’s instructions are to go door-to-door and educate citizens on the eligibility criteria for vaccination in the current phase. The ministers were also tasked with helping people register on the Co-Win and Aarogya Setu app and setting up support services in vaccination centers and public places. MPS are needed to ensure clean drinking water in vaccination centers and to conduct awareness programs through various social media platforms, share vaccination photographs of prominent figures to encourage the general population. All representatives of the public must play an active role in this massive vaccination campaign and organize video conferences at different levels to launch the program within a week. Senior party leaders, including Rajya Sabha’s MP Dr Anil Jain, have also taken meetings with various heads of state to tell them how to proceed for this renewed vaccination campaign. A few MPs like Bangalore South Representative Tejasvi Surya and Kutch MP Vinod Chavda started to take such initiatives and shared the photos on Twitter. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “encouraging people to get vaccinated as India fights covid should be seen as one of the greatest services to humanity and not just a job.” In the second phase, India seeks to inoculate nearly 27 million people, including people over the age of 60 and people aged 45 and over with certain co-morbidities.

