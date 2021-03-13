Opinion: How Biden’s foreign policy builds on Trump’s





The Quad, short for Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, was formed in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, but the alliance only took off when it resumed in November 2017. This began a series of meetings regulars focused on everything from ensuring the development of quality infrastructure to strengthening collective maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. The Biden Administration convened Quad leaders for the first time on Friday in a remarkable demonstration that it will not only build on the momentum the alliance has gained over the past three years, but also make it the centerpiece of the Indo-Pacific strategy of the United States. . Holding a leadership-level Quad meeting once seemed unfathomable, given China’s protests that the alliance would focus on taming the rising superpower. The Covid-19 pandemic, combined with China’s aggressive behavior in recent years, has underscored the need for powerful democracies to work together to protect the health of their populations and the prosperity of their economies as well as the established order. on rules that have governed Pacific and beyond for several decades. China’s recent clashes with India and Australia have bolstered the Quad’s advantages. By early May 2020, it was evident that China had taken up military positions at several different locations along its disputed border with India. Two clashes broke out between Indian and Chinese forces, and on June 15, a major clash between troops in the Galwan River Valley resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese forces. After years of simmering tensions between Australia and China, Australia’s call for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19 prompted China to suspend imports from four of Australia’s largest meat processors and to impose import duties on Australian barley. A stronger Quad could have deterred China from such hostile military and economic behavior.

Focus on pandemic recovery

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the dangers of relying solely on Chinese manufacturing for critical supplies like medical equipment. As a result, the Quad countries considered how they could work together to build alternative global supply chains that bypass China. Australia, Japan and India announced the Trilateral Supply Chain Resilience Initiative last fall. Identifying alternative supply chains for pharmaceuticals and critical minerals was also a topic of Quad discussion. vaccines. India already manufactures 60% of all vaccines sold globally and the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has the capacity to produce 2.4 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine per day. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech has developed its own Covid-19 vaccine which India has approved for emergency use this year.

Maritime security

While the Quad provides a good forum for coordinating policies related to health security and post-pandemic economic recovery, maritime security in the Indo-Pacific is perhaps the most pressing issue facing the four Quad countries. are faced.

The four countries want to ensure that the Indo-Pacific sea lanes remain open to unhindered trade and discourage provocative Chinese naval activities in the seas of south and east China. To maintain this freedom of navigation and avoid maritime encroachments and intimidation, the Quad countries must pool their resources and expand the exchange of information and data to strengthen maritime surveillance. Australia participated in the annual Indian Naval Exercise Malabar last fall, which also included the United States and Japan for the first time in 13 years, marking a major step forward in cooperation on maritime safety in the four countries.

Quad growth

The Quad does not need to remain an exclusive group. It helps to involve South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and others in the quadruple discussions, question by question. Last spring, former Assistant Secretary of State Stephen Biegun held several bi-monthly meetings on Covid-19, which were attended by officials from Quad countries as well as South Korea, Vietnam and New Zealand.

The Biden administration is right to strengthen the Quad in order to help meet the challenges associated with China’s rise and to strengthen its own ability to compete in terms of economic growth, diplomatic influence, or military might. This multilateral cooperation is also necessary to meet the challenges of health, prosperity, peace and regional stability as China advances its military and technological capabilities. Countries interested in protecting the free and open Indo-Pacific order will need to act collectively, synchronize their individual efforts and pool their resources to maintain peace and stability in the region.

