Reduce poverty to build an inclusive future for all

Shi Yu / China Daily



Jiang Shouliang is 59 years old and suffers from paralysis of the lower limbs following an accident. He lives in Jiebei Village, Miao Autonomous County in Hunan Province, and his livelihood is beekeeping. For years he lived in poverty, struggling to support his family with the limited income he earned from selling honey.

In 2009, a joint project between the China International Center for Economic and Technical Exchange and the United Nations Development Program established honey processing factories in the county, provided training in honey cultivation technology, and helped the village to create a rural cooperative. As a result, the quality of Jiang’s honey improved, and new sales channels opened for him. By the end of 2019, Jiang’s family was lifted out of poverty.

Contribution to the cause of poverty reduction in the world

Jiang is just one of more than 750 million people lifted out of poverty in China over the past 40 years, which represents about three-quarters of the world total during this period.

Last month, President Xi Jinping announced that after decades of government efforts at all levels, extreme rural poverty in China had been eradicated.

UNDP congratulates China on this remarkable achievement. We are especially proud to have worked alongside the government and recognize China’s major contribution to global efforts to advance Sustainable Development Goal 1, to end all forms of poverty everywhere.

However, we also recognize that the work of fighting poverty is never really done. As the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated, those living just above the national poverty line (the norm was 3,218 yuan per year in 2019) remain vulnerable, especially to the socio-economic consequences of shocks and crises. suddenly. However, over 600 million people in China still live on less than 1,000 yuan per month.

The mission now is to ensure that the significant progress already made is reinforced and that those who have been lifted out of poverty do not retreat. Indeed, the 14th five-year plan (2021-25) having been officially approved, China is entering a new period. As it moves from years of rapid quantitative growth to higher quality growth and a sustainable development trajectory, it is not only important to protect the progress that has been made, but also to ensure that the understanding of poverty evolves with this new economic reality. .

Broader criteria for assessing poverty are needed

To begin with, income is only one dimension of poverty. While China’s poverty reduction efforts have specifically focused on the areas of education, health and housing, as well as the provision of basic necessities such as food and clothing , this has mostly happened at the micro level. To gain a more holistic perspective at the macro level, China might consider adopting broader parameters such as the Multidimensional Poverty Index, in order to systematically monitor and measure the different facets of the ongoing poverty reduction.

In addition, as in many countries, China’s rapid growth has also led to widening inequalities. In 2020, urban disposable income per capita was more than 2.6 times higher than the rural level. The rural agricultural labor force is older (33.6% over 55) and less educated (43.4% of rural residents have received only primary education or are illiterate) than the Chinese population. in general.

At the same time, Chinese cities have their own vulnerable populations. For example, while over 60 percent of citizens live in cities, many are migrant workers who do not have equitable access to public services in the urban areas where they work due to the household registration system, or hukou.

This is gradually changing as new policies granting more services, such as access to schooling for children of migrant workers in cities, are adopted. But China will need to continue to examine the different backgrounds of these groups to ensure that continued progress in poverty reduction is not hampered as the country continues to urbanize.

Workers deserve better social protection systems

Another group that deserves attention is informal workers as well as workers with formal employment contracts, but whose contracts exclude social protection and insurance coverage. As new technologies have continued to evolve, this group understands the rapidly growing odd-job economy in China and many of them are working in new digital industries. Social protection systems must become more flexible, in order to cover all workers, a problem that has been highlighted at the height of the pandemic both in China and around the world.

With the changes that artificial intelligence and automation are already bringing, decision-makers must also look to the future. This requires investments in education to ensure that people have the skills required for the new world of work. It is essential that the technologies and skills to use them are accessible to all, in order to prevent new divides from opening up.

Given the nature of these challenges, moving forward requires a shift from focusing on absolute poverty to addressing relative poverty, which emphasizes inequalities and describes the circumstances in which people cannot benefit or have access to the activities, services or experiences most others can.

It is encouraging to see that, through its rural revitalization strategy, the government is focusing on reducing fractures. Under the program, the eradication of extreme poverty will be followed by a five-year transition period to help consolidate all achievements, during which policies and support will always be kept in place for countries. who have just emerged from absolute poverty. listing. This is vital to ensure that vulnerable communities do not fall back into poverty.

Protecting the environment to determine success

Finally, sustaining and expanding the great strides China has made in poverty reduction will also depend on its ability to protect the environment and combat climate change. Forty percent of all jobs on Earth depend on a healthy and stable environment, including many jobs in the agricultural sector, which still accounts for 25 percent of employment in China.

In Jiebei Village, Jiang has big plans for his beekeeping farm this year. He wants to increase from 40 to 80 bee colonies and achieve an annual income of 100,000 yuan. Although her goal may be ambitious, her confidence is based on how far her family has come.

Likewise, for poverty reduction across the country, despite the many challenges that remain to be addressed, if the past four decades of progress is any indication, there is much to be optimistic about. The lifting of hundreds of millions of people out of extreme poverty is no accident. It was the result of sustained political will and targeted measures and policies.

If this same approach and level of determination is applied in the next phase of poverty reduction, eradicating extreme poverty in China will only be the first pivotal step in creating a sustainable and inclusive future for China. all.

The author is the resident representative of the United Nations Development Program in China. Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.