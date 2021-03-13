Connect with us

Politics

Drunk over Liquor Regulation – Opinion en.tempo.co

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


TEMPO.CO, JakartaThe president revoked the clauses of a regulation he signed concerning the liberalization of investments in the alcohol industry. This is proof of the ramshackle way regulations are drafted in this country.

The decision of President Joko Widodo to revoke the regulation on the liberalization of investments in the alcohol industry, after having previously accepted it, tells us two things. First, it is clear that Jokowi is easily persuaded to give in to demands made in the name of religion, especially Islam. Second, the transparency of the legislative process in this country poses fundamental problems.

The regulation in question is Presidential Regulation No. 10/2021 on investments in commercial sectors, in particular the issue of investments in the alcohol industry. President Jokowi signed the settlement on February 2. Like all regulations resulting from Law No. 11/2020 on the creation of jobs, this regulation was hastily promulgated so that it could enter into force quickly. But fast doesn’t mean safe. After less than a month, at the beginning of March, the president hastily repealed the corresponding clause.

Before being repealed, the new provision allowed foreign investment in the liquor industry in just four provinces, namely Bali, East Nusatenggara, North Sulawesi and Papua. This policy amended Presidential Regulation No. 39/2014 which added the alcohol industry to the list of sectors closed to foreign investment.

It was here that the first indications of a problem appeared. In other countries, the liquor industry is part of the local culture protected by law. See how France protects its wine industry or how Ireland regulates the production of whiskey there. The decision to allow foreign investment by officials of the coordinating ministry of the economy had the potential to end the traditional liquor makers in Indonesia. Producers of traditional alcoholic beverages such as alcohol in Bali, sopi in East Nusa Tenggara, rat stamp in North Sulawesi, and swansrai in Papua would have been overwhelmed by competition from beer manufacturers in Europe, the United States and Australia.

On the other hand, some have tried to put a different spin on this regulation on investments in alcoholic beverages. Rumors quickly spread that the regulations were part of the government’s efforts to legalize the alcohol trade. Once again, poor public communication by the government was at the root of this problem. If the explanation of the Chairman of the Investment Coordination Council, Bahlil Lahadalia, had been true, objections could have been anticipated from the outset. But mass organizations such as Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah say they were not consulted at all. In other words, this important regulation was published without satisfactory public consultation.

The government’s claim that it always listens to the voices of the people, once again, turned out to be mere words. Jokowi’s decision to revoke the foreign investment clause in the liquor industry does not automatically mean the opposite. Many public objections to other regulations with similar problems are still being ignored. For example, there has been no satisfactory response from the government to the strong reaction of hundreds of thousands to the revision of the Corruption Eradication Commission law at the end of 2019 and to the opposition. to the law on job creation throughout 2020.

It is not surprising that there are suspicions as to the president’s motivation to revoke the clause relating to the liberalization of investment in the liquor industry. Many accuse Jokowi of only reacting if the protests are in the name of Islam. Certainly, it is impossible to avoid the impression that the president is very accommodating, if not frightened, of aspirations linked to Islamic sentiment. The political inconsistencies reflected in this case could lead investors to become even more reluctant to invest their money in Indonesia.

Read the full interview in English weather Magazine



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: