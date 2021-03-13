Drunk over Liquor Regulation – Opinion en.tempo.co

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The president revoked the clauses of a regulation he signed concerning the liberalization of investments in the alcohol industry. This is proof of the ramshackle way regulations are drafted in this country.

The decision of President Joko Widodo to revoke the regulation on the liberalization of investments in the alcohol industry, after having previously accepted it, tells us two things. First, it is clear that Jokowi is easily persuaded to give in to demands made in the name of religion, especially Islam. Second, the transparency of the legislative process in this country poses fundamental problems.

The regulation in question is Presidential Regulation No. 10/2021 on investments in commercial sectors, in particular the issue of investments in the alcohol industry. President Jokowi signed the settlement on February 2. Like all regulations resulting from Law No. 11/2020 on the creation of jobs, this regulation was hastily promulgated so that it could enter into force quickly. But fast doesn’t mean safe. After less than a month, at the beginning of March, the president hastily repealed the corresponding clause.

Before being repealed, the new provision allowed foreign investment in the liquor industry in just four provinces, namely Bali, East Nusatenggara, North Sulawesi and Papua. This policy amended Presidential Regulation No. 39/2014 which added the alcohol industry to the list of sectors closed to foreign investment.

It was here that the first indications of a problem appeared. In other countries, the liquor industry is part of the local culture protected by law. See how France protects its wine industry or how Ireland regulates the production of whiskey there. The decision to allow foreign investment by officials of the coordinating ministry of the economy had the potential to end the traditional liquor makers in Indonesia. Producers of traditional alcoholic beverages such as alcohol in Bali, sopi in East Nusa Tenggara, rat stamp in North Sulawesi, and swansrai in Papua would have been overwhelmed by competition from beer manufacturers in Europe, the United States and Australia.

On the other hand, some have tried to put a different spin on this regulation on investments in alcoholic beverages. Rumors quickly spread that the regulations were part of the government’s efforts to legalize the alcohol trade. Once again, poor public communication by the government was at the root of this problem. If the explanation of the Chairman of the Investment Coordination Council, Bahlil Lahadalia, had been true, objections could have been anticipated from the outset. But mass organizations such as Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah say they were not consulted at all. In other words, this important regulation was published without satisfactory public consultation.

The government’s claim that it always listens to the voices of the people, once again, turned out to be mere words. Jokowi’s decision to revoke the foreign investment clause in the liquor industry does not automatically mean the opposite. Many public objections to other regulations with similar problems are still being ignored. For example, there has been no satisfactory response from the government to the strong reaction of hundreds of thousands to the revision of the Corruption Eradication Commission law at the end of 2019 and to the opposition. to the law on job creation throughout 2020.

It is not surprising that there are suspicions as to the president’s motivation to revoke the clause relating to the liberalization of investment in the liquor industry. Many accuse Jokowi of only reacting if the protests are in the name of Islam. Certainly, it is impossible to avoid the impression that the president is very accommodating, if not frightened, of aspirations linked to Islamic sentiment. The political inconsistencies reflected in this case could lead investors to become even more reluctant to invest their money in Indonesia.

