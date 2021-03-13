This is how Joe Biden welcomed PM Modi to the top of the Quad





It’s great to see you, this is how US President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the first Quad or Quadrilateral coalition summit on Friday. Besides Modi and Biden, the virtual Quad Summit was attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. A historic meeting for India, the United States, Japan and Australia – the very first Quad leaders meeting. For us, this meeting is about how we ensure the safety, stability and security of Australia and the Indo-Pacific region in which we live. pic.twitter.com/Uk40KccJTJ Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 12, 2021 It was the first time Modi and Biden had come face to face after the US leader took office in Washington in January. “A free and open Indo-Pacific is essential to each of our futures,” Biden said in his opening remarks. Read | Quad leaders to host in-person summit later this year: White House “The Quad will be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. And I look forward to working closely with all of you in the years to come,” he added. Quad’s four member countries are committed to upholding a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific, amid an increasingly assertive Chinese backdrop in the region. “We are united by our democratic values ​​and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” Modi said in his opening remarks. “Our program today – covering areas such as vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies – makes the Quad a force for global good,” he said.







