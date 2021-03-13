Deadly threats we haven’t seen yet demand a new strategy

The 117th Congress holds its annual hearings on the next defense budget and future directions for the U.S. military. the rhythmic threat,referring to the ability of potential enemies to challenge US strategy. The testimony of the American commander of the Indo-Pacific region, Adm. Phillip Davidson, reinforced what appears to be China’s growing challenge for the United States and its allies.

Russia, perhaps downgraded to the same level as Iran and North Korea as a threat, cannot be ruled out.Not only does the SolarWinds hack, but subsequent intrusions into U.S. networks continue, presumably by the Russian intelligence services. Iran remains heavily engaged in the region as a major disruptive influence.

At home, medical experts warn of a fourth wave of COVID-19, observing that the current drop in cases and deaths could be the equivalent of the temporary respite in the eye of a storm. nations that inflate their debt cannot be ignored forever. And the fact that the main terrorist threat has been labeled by law enforcement as domestic extremism is quite frightening.

But are these dangers and others the only ones we face? Or, just like COVID-19, SolarWinds, and the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill have all been complete surprises, what other considerations should be part of the dialogue to protect and defend the nation? And, furthermore, which of this list of current concerns can be exaggerated or exaggerated?

As I wrote before, a new strategic paradigm in which the old doctrine of Nuclear War of Mutually Assured Destruction, or MAD, should be updated to reflect massive disruption attacks, whether by man. or by nature, and should take precedence. Climate change is obviously one of the most important, and if the storms that have crippled Texas are not seen as warning signs, then many other disruptions, perhaps more serious, are inevitable. and non-states have exploited the new MAD through cyberattacks, disinformation, misinformation and misdirection, and will continue to do so.

The most disturbing strategic and cognitive failures of today are to miss the fact that the danger is disruption, not just the means. Unless the United States takes decisive action to contain, prevent and defend against it. disturbances in the broad sense, they will become overcoming means and not ends. From a military point of view, this puts to our great disadvantage the exchange ratio of the cost, that is, what we spend compared to what our adversaries spend. A striking example is the $ 70 billion allocated to counter improvised explosive devices in the Afghan and Iraqi conflicts at virtually no cost to the enemy.

Speaking of exaggerated threats, Vietnam and the Second Iraq War are glaring examples. It is interesting that this October 1, the People’s Republic of China will celebrate its 72nd birthday. In October 1989, the Soviet Union also celebrated its 72nd birthday, and less than two months later the Berlin Wall fell and the USSR was on the irreversible path of dissolution.

The main factor that imploded the USSR was the irrationality of its political and ideological system of centralized control which ultimately stifled innovation and entrepreneurship essential to economic health, and which stifled the aspirations of the public by a systematic inability to recognize its flaws. Mikhail Gorbachev, attempted major reforms with perestroika (restructuring) and glasnost (openness), but the Soviet system could not tolerate both.

China is not the Soviet Union, of course. His 72nd birthday is a coincidence. But, oddly and ironically, China’s political and ideological structure has a lot in common with the former Soviet Union in attempting to impose greater party control over the people. an incentive for innovation, are in conflict. With facial recognition, social credits that virtually determine the social status of individuals in China, and more rigid demands to conform to party ideology, limits the Chinese innovation and entrepreneurship are being fixed. money to create new technologies, an inherent contradiction is being created.

In addition, Chinese people are affected by the demographics of a shrinking and increasingly digital population of men versus women; huge internal debt; a shadow banking system; and the need for substantial annual real economic growth to continue to meet growing aspirations for improved living standards. And the trillions allocated to its Belt and Road program mean fewer resources for the national economy.

Dissent is not new in China; currently more than 100,000 major protests are taking place in China against the standard of living, corruption and the government’s inability to adequately provide for the people. None of this suggests that China is on the verge of collapse, of course. But the United States would be short-sighted at best, and abandoned at worst, if it did not attempt an objective assessment of China focused on strengths and weaknesses.

Harlan Ullman, Ph.D, is Arnaud deBorchgrave’s Distinguished Columnist of United Press International. His latest book to be released this year is The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: The Tragic History of How Massive Attacks of Disruption Endanger, Infected, Engulfed and Disunited a 51% Nation and the Rest of the World.