Dandi March stopped from the Sabarmati ashram: 81 walkers set off on a 386 km route





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday signaled the Dandi Memorial March from near Abhay Ghat in Ahmedabad, where 81 marchers will travel the 386-kilometer road from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi, marking the start of celebrations for 75 years of independence. . Several Madhya Pradesh BJP karyakartas also joined the 75-kilometer first leg of the walk led by Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel from Dandi Bridge. Protesters started from a round near Abhay Ghat, raising slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram, while Prahalad Patel joined them at the Dandi Bridge, nearly 700 meters away. At the entrance to the historic bridge was a banner of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad erected by its spokesperson Devji Rawat, welcoming the Prime Minister. As it exited, slum dwellers, mostly women and children, pushed through tarpaulin barricades to greet the walkers, perching precariously on the walls. I rushed in, making some rotis, without even wearing any chappals to see Modi. We have daughters and we love that he says Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao .., said Anjali Dantani waving her floured hands. Dantani, a slum dweller, has an eight-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son. Dayabhai Rathod, autorickshaw driver and resident in Gomtipur, whose daughter is a grade 11 student in Vinay Mandir, wondered how her daughter would get home with closed roads. She walked to Vatva and took a bus. Otherwise, I’ll drop it off and pick it up at school, Rathod said. As the protesters marched vigorously, among those walking the first 75-kilometer stretch were several BJP workers from Madhya Pradesh. We were informed on March 8 that we are attending this yatra… I have been associated with Prahalad Patel for several years, said Vikas Yadav (35), a Karyakarta from BJP Indore. Narmada Singh (50), who claimed to be a social activist from Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, nearly 30 people came from Damoh to participate in the 75 kilometer march of the march. Narmada said she was chosen for the Dandi Yatra commemoration because she participated in a padyatra in 2019 from Anandpur to Damoh in Madhya Pradesh. A 44-year-old schoolteacher from Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh who is involved with the BJP and who did not wish to be named, said he had already done a 15-day padyatra in 2001 in a Naxalite area in his district. He said he was only informed on March 9 to join Damoh in the march from Sabarmati Ashram to Nadiad. I don’t know what the route is or where we are going to stop. We’ll go where we’re asked, the walker added, as he trailed behind the group of walkers.

As some local residents on Ashram Road (nearly 2 kilometers from the starting point) gazed curiously at the queue of marchers heading towards the income tax circle which has a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, d others from the crowd raised slogans from Gandhi Baapu. zindabad.

