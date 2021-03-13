Why Justin Trudeau and Doug Ford might miss Donald Trump





WASHINGTON – I’m not sure if it’s possible to be triumphantly gloomy, but this combination of descriptors might better describe the mood of US President Joe Biden’s televised speech on Thursday night. He channeled his famous ability to express grief to mark a pandemic year, while trumpeting an increasingly rapid path to vaccination and his massive economic stimulus package.

He highlighted a milestone week for Biden midway through the first 100 days of his presidency – so far he has paid off his campaign’s promise for a calmer, more capable, and more progressive era of American leadership. .

In contrast, former President Donald Trump briefly stepped out of his Florida retirement home midweek, to launch what could have been a former president’s letterhead tweet. “I hope everyone remembers when they get the COVID-19 vaccine (often referred to as the Chinese virus), that if I weren’t president you wouldn’t get this nice ‘injection’ for five years at best. , and I probably wouldn’t get it at all, ”the statement read. “I hope everyone remembers it!”

The almost self-parodying reminder of the former president’s needy and self-glorifying boast could not have contrasted more sharply with Biden’s solemn, outward-looking speech. On several occasions, Biden has told Americans “I need your help” and expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the Americans. Trump’s message, as always, was “you need me” and requests for thanks.

Advertising flaks working for a hell of a lot of politicians might have grown nostalgic for the days when they could pit their bosses against Trump’s explosive populism, rather than Biden’s soft-spoken popularity.

A trip down memory lane for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau briefly emerged when my colleague Tonda MacCharles reported on recently revealed documents that show the Trudeau government was trying almost a year ago to play some version of hardball – or less fast-paced softball – with Trump when he threatened to cut Canada’s supply of COVID masks and ventilators. It is not that the Government of Canada threatened the United States, in the same way that it quietly compiled a list of the ways in which Canada is useful to Americans that could be threatened by protectionism: a nice chain of supply that we have here would be a shame if anything happened to him.

Whether or not it was the prospect of New Brunswick’s shutdown of hospitals in Maine that turned the tide or not, calls to keep Canada in the PPE loop worked somewhat at the time. And it was a time when Canadians were convinced their response to COVID-19 was vastly greater than that of Trump’s America. Now, after the second and third waves of infection and death (depending on how you count), and at the vaccination wave stage of the pandemic, that comparative confidence might be a bit more fragile.

But the Prime Minister of Canada isn’t the only one who doesn’t look so heroic now that Trump’s bluster and denial isn’t the most important measuring stick.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, famous for his leadership in a pandemic a year ago, sees his career collapse completely as he faces an impeachment inquiry into revelations of COVID mismanagement 19 and misdirection of information about it, and multiple accusations of impropriety on the part of women who worked with him. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who has been billed as the sane Republican in the early stages of the pandemic’s lockdown, stunned and puzzled observers when he suddenly announced his state’s full reopening effective Friday – even though Maryland still suffers from a low number of infections and vaccinations and has the three dangerous new virus variants. Widespread praise for Premier Doug Ford for his open communication and federal collaboration has long since dried up. “Yes, we can prevent a third wave in Ontario,” my colleague Bruce Arthur wrote to Ford and his government this week. “But no, we won’t.”

There is good news in Ontario and Canada about vaccines these days. But compared to Biden’s sunny ways – offering the hope of backyard barbecues before the July 4 vacation – there’s still frustration. This week I visited the Baltimore Ravens stadium where a mass vaccination site is in full swing. Next week, on this site alone, they plan to vaccinate 28,000 people. In one day at the end of February, the United States administered 2.8 million doses of the vaccine in one day. Canada administered 2.8 million doses in total.

Of course, Biden could help you. But he won’t, at least so far. If I had traveled a few minutes to Baltimore, I could have visited a warehouse where tens of millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are inactive and are at risk of wasted, according to a New York Times report. This vaccine is not yet approved in the United States and may not be until the entire population is inoculated with other vaccines. AstraZeneca is approved in Canada, the European Union and elsewhere in the world. In Baltimore, and another facility in Ohio, they have more than enough supply ready to dose the entire adult population of Canada.

Of course, it’s not just Canada that would want the US to share – right now, the intense lobbying around AstraZeneca doses is to send them to the EU and Brazil. There are many places in the world where, like Canada, a little help with supplies would be appreciated. It is not yet clear whether threatening lists are quietly being prepared to map the international supply chain to salute the Biden administration.

Loading…

Loading … Loading … Loading … Loading … Loading …

For his part, the new president has said on several occasions that he is eager to share the supply of America’s vaccines with other countries – but not until all Americans who want one are vaccinated.

As this week has clearly shown, there are many ways the new US president is very different from the old one. But in some ways at least, the policy remains “America first”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos