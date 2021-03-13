Port: Our adulation of political personalities reaches a level of crisis





The funny thing about children’s books is, in a way, they’re not really for kids. The adults buy them, and the topic and the marketing often reflect that. The half-dozen Ginsburg books on sale were aimed at the popular cult of the former judge among left-wing adults.

Given the choice, I suspect most children would prefer something other than a liberal preaching epistle on a lawyer.

Yet standing there, surrounded by Ginsburg, I couldn’t help but dwell on our reverence for political figures.

This fake, Chinese-made gold statue of disgraced former President Donald Trump at the CPAC conference which, as National Review columnist Kevin Williamson wrote, was “just four proceedings away from bankruptcy far from the most deceptive thing imaginable “might lead you to believe that this is a modern posting.

It’s not.

Anyone who has visited the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, stood under this famous rotunda dome and beheld the flourishing, pagan “Apotheosis of Washington” knows it.

“Apotheosis” means deification.

Our nation may have been founded by a revolution fought against the concept of monarchs and the divine right to rule, but we have never lost the urge to treat popular politicians like gods.

We are best served by political movements formed around ideas, not people. Politicians are supposed to campaign on an ideas platform and then, if elected, use the powers of their office to implement those ideas.

Instead, campaigns have become an exercise in promoting personalities. More than ever in the age of populist social media.

Our country’s capitals are so filled with personalities that sound policy making has become a rarity.

The personality cults enjoyed by politicians motivate them to cling to power even when revelations about their character and behavior suggest they should step out of the public eye.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, revered by many in the media as a model of pandemic governance, is expected to step down because he actually botched the pandemic terribly and apparently harassed half a dozen women during his time. mandate.

Former North Dakota lawmaker Luke Simons, kicked out by an overwhelming majority of his mostly Republican colleagues earlier this month, is also a big figure, with his penchant for self-comparing social media with personalities like Teddy Roosevelt and Saint Joseph, the father of Jesus. .

He too is said to have harassed half a dozen women during his tenure.

He should accept his deportation and quietly return to privacy, but he doesn’t want to disappoint his Facebook fans.

Americans love to vote for celebrities and we get what we voted for.

Good and hard.

