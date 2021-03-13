Alibaba drops Chinese government pressure reports





Alibaba shares listed in the United States (BABA) – Get a report fell on Friday amid a report that the Chinese government was pressuring the company to distance itself from founder Jack Ma and plan to impose sanctions on the tech giant. Among the proposed sanctions are a record fine of more than $ 975 million imposed by Chinese antitrust regulators for an alleged abuse of Alibaba’s dominant position in the market, according to anonymous sources cited by the the Wall Street newspaper. Alibaba shares fell 3.8% to $ 231.66 at the last check. According to officials cited in the report, Alibaba must cut ties with founder Jack Ma and end practices that cause some sellers to only operate on its platforms. “Regulators don’t want to crush a tech powerhouse popular with Chinese households and global investors – as long as it disassociates itself from its flashy and outspoken founder and aligns more closely with the Communist Party,” according to the Journal report. China’s regulatory crackdown on internet titan Alibaba and its subsidiary Ant Financial Group began late last year when Chinese President Xi Jinping personally decided to end Ant Group’s initial public offering. , in which Alibaba has a 33% stake. General manager Simon Hu has resigned. Ant Financial, citing personal reasons, Friday, and will be replaced by current executive chairman Eric Jing. Regulators are considering a dissolution of Alibaba, including the divestiture of assets unrelated to its core online retail business, according to the Journal report. None of the planned measures would come close to crippling the company, which reported $ 20 billion in net income in its most recent fiscal year. China’s State Administration of Market Regulation on Friday fined a dozen local tech companies, including Tencent Holdings and Baidu. (BEGINNING) – Get a report, for incorrectly reporting past investment transactions, such as reported by the Journal.







