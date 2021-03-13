The development of red-white and archipelago vaccines must respect scientific principles

President Joko Widodo called on researchers to follow scientific principles in the development of red and white vaccines and Indonesian vaccines to produce safe, nutritious and quality vaccines.

He continued, this vaccine clinical trial must also comply with applicable procedures, be open, transparent and involve many experts.

These requirements and steps are important for the vaccine manufacturing process to prioritize precautionary elements and be scientifically responsible, so that the vaccines used are safe and effective to use, Jokowi said at the presidential palace in Bogor on Friday (12 / 3).

If all of these important steps are taken, Jokowi said, the government could speed up production and of course meet domestic demand for the COVID-19 vaccine without relying on imported COVID-19 vaccine products.

The red and white vaccine and the Indonesian vaccine are two candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine that have been fully developed by researchers in Indonesia.





Contacted by VOA, the director of the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology (LBM), Prof. Amin Subandrio confirmed that the development of the red and white vaccine followed the scientific principles and steps necessary to make a safe and effective vaccine.

For several months, he has also stressed that the red and white vaccine must be guaranteed safe for the Indonesian people in addition to being effective. So in all our processes we strive to adhere to scientific principles and of course we try to meet other requirements, namely halalness, Prof. Amin said.

It has continued, until now, the development of the manufacture of red and white vaccines has reached a phase of transition or transition to industry, namely PT Bio Farma (Persero) which will conduct preclinical and clinical trials.





Delivery of red and white vaccine seeds to Bio Farma, he said, would be made no later than March 31, 2021.

Later, it has to be carried out by industry, which means that clinical trials of all kinds must meet the requirements, one of which is the correct method of manufacturing drugs or Good Manufacturing Practices, he said.

If the whole process goes smoothly, Prof Amin said the red and white vaccine would get emergency use permit clearance or emergency use of authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) in mid-2022.

According to him, the duration of the development process of a red and white vaccine is in accordance with scientific principles that apply to the manufacture of a vaccine, with an acceleration due to a pandemic situation.

Professor Amin explains that the red and white vaccine is made using recombinant protein.

So we are not using the whole virus, but only two small pieces of the virus that we are using as an antigen. It should therefore be more secure and based on past experiences, recombinant protein it is considered the safest and most efficient, he explained.

VOA attempted to reach out to vaccine development team leader Nusantara as well as former health minister Terawan Agus Putranto and BPOM chief Penny Lukito to be invited to comment on President Joko’s statement. Widodo regarding the development of red and white and Indonesian vaccines. However, until this news was published, the person concerned had not responded. [gi/ft]