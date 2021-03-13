Connect with us

Politics

The development of red-white and archipelago vaccines must respect scientific principles

Avatar

Published

55 seconds ago

on

By


JAKARTA (VOA)

President Joko Widodo called on researchers to follow scientific principles in the development of red and white vaccines and Indonesian vaccines to produce safe, nutritious and quality vaccines.

He continued, this vaccine clinical trial must also comply with applicable procedures, be open, transparent and involve many experts.

These requirements and steps are important for the vaccine manufacturing process to prioritize precautionary elements and be scientifically responsible, so that the vaccines used are safe and effective to use, Jokowi said at the presidential palace in Bogor on Friday (12 / 3).

If all of these important steps are taken, Jokowi said, the government could speed up production and of course meet domestic demand for the COVID-19 vaccine without relying on imported COVID-19 vaccine products.

The red and white vaccine and the Indonesian vaccine are two candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine that have been fully developed by researchers in Indonesia.

Packages of Bio Farma Coronavirus Disease Vaccine (COVID-19) are seen at Bio Farma's Vaccine Distribution Management System (VMS) and Command Center in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia, the January 7, 2021. Antara Foto / M Agung Rajasa via REUTERS

Packages of Bio Farma Coronavirus Disease Vaccine (COVID-19) are seen at Bio Farma’s Vaccine Distribution Management System (VMS) and Command Center in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia, the January 7, 2021. Antara Foto / M Agung Rajasa via REUTERS

Contacted by VOA, the director of the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology (LBM), Prof. Amin Subandrio confirmed that the development of the red and white vaccine followed the scientific principles and steps necessary to make a safe and effective vaccine.

For several months, he has also stressed that the red and white vaccine must be guaranteed safe for the Indonesian people in addition to being effective. So in all our processes we strive to adhere to scientific principles and of course we try to meet other requirements, namely halalness, Prof. Amin said.

It has continued, until now, the development of the manufacture of red and white vaccines has reached a phase of transition or transition to industry, namely PT Bio Farma (Persero) which will conduct preclinical and clinical trials.

Director of the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology, Prof. Amin Subandrio. (Photo: VOA / Nurhadi Sucahyo)

Director of the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology, Prof. Amin Subandrio. (Photo: VOA / Nurhadi Sucahyo)

Delivery of red and white vaccine seeds to Bio Farma, he said, would be made no later than March 31, 2021.

Later, it has to be carried out by industry, which means that clinical trials of all kinds must meet the requirements, one of which is the correct method of manufacturing drugs or Good Manufacturing Practices, he said.

If the whole process goes smoothly, Prof Amin said the red and white vaccine would get emergency use permit clearance or emergency use of authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) in mid-2022.

According to him, the duration of the development process of a red and white vaccine is in accordance with scientific principles that apply to the manufacture of a vaccine, with an acceleration due to a pandemic situation.

Professor Amin explains that the red and white vaccine is made using recombinant protein.

So we are not using the whole virus, but only two small pieces of the virus that we are using as an antigen. It should therefore be more secure and based on past experiences, recombinant protein it is considered the safest and most efficient, he explained.

VOA attempted to reach out to vaccine development team leader Nusantara as well as former health minister Terawan Agus Putranto and BPOM chief Penny Lukito to be invited to comment on President Joko’s statement. Widodo regarding the development of red and white and Indonesian vaccines. However, until this news was published, the person concerned had not responded. [gi/ft]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: