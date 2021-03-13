Politics
UK to mark anniversary of lockdown as National Day of Reflection
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday backed a charity initiative to declare March 23 National Day of Reflection, marking the first anniversary of the day he declared a nationwide home lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson supported the Marie Curie charity’s plan for a minute of silence at 12 p.m. GMT (5.30 p.m. IST) in memory of all the lives lost to the pandemic, with people being encouraged to light their doorsteps at night as important buildings and monuments across the country are also illuminated. .
“This year has been incredibly difficult for our country. My hearts go out to all those who have lost loved ones and who have not been able to honor them as they would have liked,” said the Prime Minister.
As we continue to make progress against the virus, I want to thank people for the sacrifices they continue to make, and I hope they can look forward to being reunited with their loved ones as the restrictions are carefully eased. ” he declared.
Other senior politicians also gave their support to the event, with Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford planning to participate in the day of reflection.
As of March 23, 2020, the total number of recorded deaths linked to the deadly virus in the UK was 335, a total which has now reached 143,259.
There are still hard times ahead, as the death toll continues to rise. This annual day will give us plenty of time to pause and reflect on this unprecedented loss we are facing, and to support each other in mourning in the years to come, ”a statement from the charity said. Marie Curie, who offers support for terminal illnesses.
Besides the minute of silence and the vigil at the door, the day will also see community-led activities, such as virtual assemblies, choirs, services and yellow ribbons wrapped around trees.
A series of free online conferences organized by the Good Grief Festival will also take place, featuring experts, bereaved families and celebrities. PTI AK CPS
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.
