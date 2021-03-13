European companies plan to continue operating in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)





The presentation of the 5th edition of the EU Business Environment Report 2020 took place, Orient yourself reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy. Azerbaijani officials, representatives of international organizations and entrepreneurs participated in the online event. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to relations with the EU. Jabbarov stressed the importance of cooperation with the EU delegation in Azerbaijan in terms of applying international experience in the implementation of systemic measures aimed at developing and diversifying the country’s economy. The Minister underlined the important role of mutual visits and summits in the dynamics of growth of relations between the parties. The EU is one of Azerbaijan’s major trading partners and the turnover amounted to 9.3 billion USD in 2020. The total volume of EU investment in Azerbaijan during the eight past years is over $ 20 billion. Speaking about the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Azerbaijani economy, the Minister of Economy provided information on the socio-economic and financial support measures taken to minimize these consequences, the work carried out to liberalize the economy, favorable business and investment environment, and a strategy for promoting foreign direct investment. Highlighting the glorious victory of Azerbaijani troops under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, Jabbarov said that the implementation of new infrastructure and construction projects on the liberated land is one of the main tasks. Jabbarov added that many opportunities for capital investment will be created and invited member states of the organization to cooperate in the planned projects. The head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan, Kestutis Jankauskas, spoke about the relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, shared his point of view on the enlargement of the partnership. The report “Azerbaijan 2020: Business environment in the EU” was also held, expert opinions were heard at the meeting. According to the report, more than 80% of EU companies represented in Azerbaijan expressed their intention to re-elect Azerbaijan for economic activity. In addition, 75% of European companies have fully endorsed the measures taken by the state to minimize the impact of the pandemic. European companies also stressed the importance of restoring Azerbaijani control over the liberated territories for both the population and the country’s economy. In conclusion, the issues of expanding economic ties and opportunities for joint projects were discussed. News.Az

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos