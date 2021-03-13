First, the government is working on a mechanism to place ads on digital media – Business





The government is currently working on a new policy of distributing advertisements on different digital platforms, said the head of the government’s digital wing, Imran Ghazali.

Speaking to Dawn, Ghazali, the director general of the digital media wing, said that once approved by the prime minister, the new policy will allow the federal government, through the Ministry of Information, to disseminate advertisements on various online platforms.

Earlier this week, Information Minister Shibli Faraz briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the digital media advertising policy proposed by the Information Ministry.

The Prime Minister has learned that there are currently 93 million internet users, including over 45 million social media users in Pakistan. In view of the upward trend, a mechanism for disseminating public sector advertising on digital media has been proposed.

The new policy aims to put in place a set of procedures allowing the government to broadcast its advertisements on different channels, similar to what already exists for the print and broadcast media.

Once approved and implemented, news websites as well as individual content creators on social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube will be able to register with the Ministry of Information.

Subject to meeting criteria not yet finalized, they will become eligible for government advertising.

Although no specific expense has yet been identified, it will initially relate to national campaigns such as Independence Day or Pakistan Day.

Advertising rates will be based on a number of factors and an exact mechanism is currently being worked out.

It will be up to industry standards with variables such as monthly traffic, subscribers, on-page placement and CPMs in the overall market, Ghazali said.

On this basis, different levels will be specified. It remains to be seen whether these prices will be higher than those of private sector advertisers.

To check the traffic or impressions of a website, the Digital Media Wing offers the use of third-party software such as Google Analytics. However, for publications, that might be a step too far.

There has to be some sort of verification mechanism in place for the government to get its money back. It could be any credible tool, like Alexa or Google Analytics. “

Beyond news platforms, the proposed policy also aims to tap into the growing list of Pakistani influencers on YouTube and Instagram.

This will allow individual creators to monetize [their content] provided they meet certain criteria, Ghazali said. In accordance with industry conventions, these influencers will need to guarantee a mutually agreed upon number of views over a period of time.

They will need to register with the Ministry of Information as individuals, while there would be another category covering platforms, which includes both fully digital news publishers as well as online branches of organizations. traditional press.

Given the proliferation of platforms and the sophistication of digital ads in reach tracking, it is likely that the federal government will channel a growing share of its ad spending into these channels, even though the details and plans are exact. have not yet materialized.

That still leaves the provinces, who make their own rules for serving ads.

In fact, the Punjab included digital media in its 2012 advertising policy when there was talk of Sindh doing the same a few years ago.

Ghazali said he believed the leadership of federal administrations would eventually descend to the provincial level.

With the circulation of print media steadily declining for years and circulation rapidly ceding space to online platforms, the nature of advertising is rapidly changing. According to Aurora, Pakistan’s ad spend share increased seven percentage points to 23% in FY20, from 16pc in FY19.

In terms of absolute values, digital advertising spending jumped 30% to 13.65 billion rupees in FY20, from 10.5 billion Rs in FY19.

