Pandjaitan calls for integrating the development of Tanjung Adikarto, YIA





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Minister responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, has pushed to integrate the development of Tanjung Adikarto fishing port with Yogyakarta International Airport (YIA). Pandjaitan made the statement while observing the construction work of the fishing port of Yogyakarta on Friday. Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, Minister of Public Works Budi Karya Sumadi, Governor of Yogyakarta Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono and Head of Kulon Progo Sutejo District accompanied Pandjaitan on the visit. Pandjaitan chaired the ministerial-level coordination meeting held on Wednesday in the first week of March, in which participants included officials from the Yogyakarta administration. At the meeting, it was decided to integrate the development plans of the south coast of Yogyakarta with those of the surrounding areas: the fishing port of Tanjung Adikarto, the YIA and the region of the south coast of Yogyakarta. The government is currently building an airport railway to link YIA to Kedundang, downtown Yogyakarta, which is expected to cut travel time by land from an hour and a half to just 39 minutes. Construction is 85% complete and is expected to be ready this year. An area of ​​133,321 square meters is required for the airport train project. The departure time interval between trains will be 30 minutes and is expected to carry 3,800 passengers per day. The airport train is scheduled to be inaugurated for official operation on August 17, 2021. The YIA, 13 times larger than its former Adisucipto airport, was inaugurated on August 28, 2020 by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The best construction practices were reportedly applied to the construction of the YIA, which took only 20 months and cost 11.3 trillion rupees (approximately $ 777.4 million). The new airport has a runway of 3,250 meters, longer than the runway at the old Adisucipto airport measuring 2,200 meters. Large aircraft, such as the Airbus A330 and Boeing 777, can land at the new airport. It has a terminal of 219,000 square meters, compared to 17,000 square meters at the terminal at the old airport. It has a capacity to accommodate 20 million passengers per year, compared to 1.6 million per year at the old airport.

