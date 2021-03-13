SKM Balbir Singh Rajewal says PM Modi threatens India more than Pakistan: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, March 13 The farmer unrest that started with a non-political agenda, one to get the three farm laws repealed, turned “political” with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) top leader Balbir Singh Rajewal targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajewal, the most respected face of SKM, the umbrella unit of more than 40 Kisan unions, sparked a political storm after declaring Prime Minister Narendra Modi a greater threat to India than Pakistan. Rajewal, who was addressing a rally in Nandigram, which will see a pitched battle between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former TMC MP and now BJP Fire Marks chief Suvendu Mukherjee, also asked voters to vote for anyone other than the Bharatiya Janata party. “The BJP only knows the ki Rajniti vote. You own a great weapon called voting. Please do not give this vote to Modi. Give your vote to anyone, give it to a winning candidate instead, but please don’t vote for Modi, ”a 77-year-old man said on Saturday, addressing Kisan Mahapanchayat in Nandigram. “Modi is the biggest threat to our country. We are not threatened by Pakistan or any other country. But Modi is our biggest threat, ”he added. Union Bhartiya Kisan (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also urged voters not to vote for the BJP ahead of SKM’s three-day campaign in West Bengal. Ironically, Tikait’s faction is called BKU (Arajnaitik). Rajewal also brought up the subject of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) from the same stadium. “There is another problem with EVM. We plan to do something after Kisan Andolan is done, ”he added. The Rajewal explosion is part of the SKM’s current anti-BJP campaign in states linked to the polls. SKM issued an open letter to farmers and citizens of West Bengal on Friday asking them to teach the “arrogant government” a lesson. Yogendra Yadav read the open letter which would be distributed to all 294 constituencies in West Bengal. “… The BJP government, without consulting the farmers, introduced the three laws that will destroy not only our products but also our next generations. They called us brokers, anti-nationals and even terrorists. We’ve been strewn with water cannons, we’ve been lathicharged, and we’ve been framed in fake cases. Because of all these atrocities, I want your help. Elections are taking place in Bengal. The BJP does not care about good or bad, constitutional or unconstitutional acts. It understands only one language which is that of the vote, of the seat and of the capacity ”, indicates the letter. “Shaheed Bhagat Singh once said that we needed a bomb to shake the British. Likewise, to wake the BJP from its sleep, we have to hurt it with votes. Please do this work for me. The BJP desperately needs to win in Bengal. If the Bengal peasants punish them in these elections, it will teach them a lesson. If the BJP loses in Bengal, it will reduce its arrogance and Modiji will be forced to listen to the farmers. I hope you will keep my request in mind when you go to vote, ”the letter added.







