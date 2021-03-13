It’s time to see Trump as a normal politician: dirty, greedy, corrupt and mundane





Let’s say you are an American politician and recently lost an election. Now you are planning a comeback. What would you do? Well, you could sit down with the people who ran your campaign the last time around and go over what happened – the states you carried and why you succeeded, the states you lost and why your strategy does not seem to have succeeded.

Maybe you sit down with some of the people who were on your campaign but left for one reason or another, listen to what they think happened, do a little research on what’s going on. has gone behind the scenes – the kind of thing you wouldn’t do. I haven’t necessarily heard of when this happened. What mistakes did they spot along the way? What could the campaign have done differently?

Or maybe you would call new people and ask them what they think you should do, what your strategy should be if you want to stay in touch with the people who voted for you and hope to inspire new people. to participate. .

Or maybe you could sit down with this well-known and respected political consultant who has been there in the scorching center of American political life, the man everyone would turn to if they were looking to make a comeback. You know who I’m talking about! Dick Morris!

This Dick Morris, you ask? The main adviser to President Bill Clinton who had to resign from his campaign in the middle of the 1996 Democratic Convention after being photographed on a hotel balcony in the arms of a prostitute? The one and the same Dick Morris who was described by the prostitute as having a penchant for sucking his toes? The Dick Morris who allowed the prostitute to listen to his campaign strategy calls the Big Guy, his candidate, the President of the United States?

Yes, that Dick Morris. That’s what Donald Trump encountered earlier this week on his quick trip from Mar-a-Lago to his golden residence at Trump Tower in Manhattan. The New York Times reported this week that Morris had “encouraged him to take on the party he once led” because of course the way to stay in the good graces of your party and your constituents is to fight with it. them.

Trump is so dirty and understanding that he sent a “cease and desist” letter to the Republican National Committee, the Congressional Republican National Committee and the Republican National Senate Committee, asking the three main arms of the Republican political campaign to stop using his name and likeness in their fundraising campaigns. He then suggested that people should instead donate to his own “Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com”.

The RNC quickly responded to Trump, informing him that they had no intention of stopping their use of a “public figure” (i.e. him) in their fundraising efforts. , which was in any case “a basic speech protected by the First Amendment”.

What do you think the big badass Superman did next, huh? Tell the RNC to stuff him and line up and stop whining? This is what “war president” Donald Trump would have done! But what is it? You say the man from Mar-a-Lago, the man who when he lost the presidency by seven million votes just wouldn’t turn down, that badass sat there, missed and wrote to the RNC and gave in? “I fully support the Republican Party and important GOP committees,” bleated Trump, his tail firmly fixed between his legs, “but I do not support the RINOs and the fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or my image to raise funds. ”

It wasn’t the RINOs and fools who used Trump’s name and likeness. It was the establishment of Republican hacks that Trump keeps saying he wants out of the party, the same establishment hacks that he now plants on the buttocks of placing big, big, juicy kisses.

What do you think happened between Trump’s big “cease and desist” threat and his crazy caving?

Well, one possibility is that it turned into just another political hack and went straight back to what it does best, grabbing the rubs of their hard-earned money and putting it in its place, which is under his control. He doesn’t want his supporters to donate to them. He wants them to donate to him.

This is what ordinary politicians do, even within their own political parties. Politics is a zero-sum game. Every dollar that goes to someone else doesn’t go to them, so they set up personal PACs and take every dollar they can get. Trump has accepted a whole bunch of leaks about his plans for the political money he collects. He will endorse the 2022 Republican midterm candidates and tie them to him with campaign money from his personal PAC. Gee, that sounds a bit like a political hack, doesn’t it? Support the schmucks that you’ve never met in your life and don’t care less about, then spread the money.

Senator Lindsey Graham, part-time Trump critic and part-time fan club cheerleader, gave Axios a very special interview as Trump met with expert political adviser and toe-sucker Dick Morris in New York City . “What I’m trying to do is harness the magic,” Graham said. “To me Donald Trump is kind of a cross between Jesse Helms, Ronald Reagan and PT Barnum.”

After pouring out that heap of praise, Graham went on to tell Axios what he thought Trump could do for the Republican Party when he wasn’t in power: “He can make it bigger. He can make him stronger. It can make it more diverse. And he could destroy it too. “

Because Trump’s enthusiasm for expanding the base of the Republican Party beyond his MAGA hat wearing hordes is so well known. Or not.

Graham might be a little leech-like sucker, but he’s always been a smart little leech-like sucker. He knows that Trump has always had only one big goal in life and that is to pluck his own nest, which is where the speculation “might destroy” comes from. Trump doesn’t care who he’s treading on his back as he walks over to that pile of money across the political river, and if they’re Republican backs, so be it.

Republicans, currently groping in the desert to be out of power for the first time since Barack Obama’s first term, are so addicted to Trump that they think they have to rely on him to win halfway through. What they forget is that Trump produced his voters for himself, not for downfall candidates. He spent more time dancing at the “YMCA” at his gatherings than he did introducing other Republicans. And those he took took the time to campaign for the lost, like Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, now former Republican senators from Georgia. Just like the last great candidate he backed in an important Senate race in the South, Roy Moore, defeated by Democrat Doug Jones in a 2017 special election. The Republican Party can see Trump as its Superman , but so far it has been kryptonite when it comes to approvals.

Money is the connective tissue in everything Trump has done politically since losing the presidency. In the two months following November 4, he used his campaign of lies that the election had been stolen from him to raise some $ 255 million. Some of that money went to the RNC, but much of it went directly to Trump’s PAC and can be used to bolster his post-presidential political activities, including paying for travel and even more fundraising. funds.

We got a glimpse of how Republicans – even “good” Republicans – slip and undermine the money they raise through the Intestinal War that came to light last week as part of Project Lincoln. This group of anti-Trump benefactors managed to raise at least $ 87 million during their campaign to topple Trump last year. A third of this amount, or $ 27 million, was transferred in the form of payments to a “consulting firm” owned by one of the founders of the project. At least part of this money was used to pay the salaries and other expenses of the other founders of the project.

You can expect Trump to do the same. Look for a similar round with funds raised by Trump’s PAC, which can be used to pay the salaries of his family members, if he chooses, or to pay friendly consultants with Trump and his family, not to mention payment. trips, hotels, five – star meals and everything in between. Bet Trump has already set up a political office in Mar-a-Lago and pays himself exorbitantly ‘rent’ out of his PAC money for space, like he billed Secret Service ‘rent’ in Mar-a-Lago and its golf courses as president.

Trump did not drain the swamp. He filled it and curled it up. This is what ordinary, corrupt and greedy politicians do. They find ways to use political affairs to line their own pockets. Trump has never been a good businessman. He was not a good politician either. He was still just a cheap con artist like any other.

