“ The Chinese Communist Party’s Strategy Turns Harmless Individuals and Communities into Resentful Opponents ”

Update: March 13, 2021 8:12 PM IS
Beijing [China], March 13 (ANI): China’s widespread propaganda, continued persecution of minorities and a return to personality cult echo Mao’s regime, says political consultant Kelly Alkhouli and adds that open contempt and methods degradations of the country have caused minorities to cling fervently to their cultural identity.
In an opinion piece in The Hill, Alkhouli says that the The Orwellian strategy of the Chinese Communist Party turns harmless individuals and communities into resentful opponents.
“From a strategic point of view, China’s open contempt and degrading methods have caused minorities to cling fervently to their cultural identity. The CCP’s Orwellian strategy turns harmless individuals and communities into resentful adversaries, ”she wrote.
“China’s widespread propaganda, continued persecution of minorities, and a return to personality worship echo Mao’s regime. Advances in technology allow for mass surveillance and extreme censorship, which has resulted in a dystopian police state where blind allegiance to the The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and leader Xi Jinping are demanded and applied, ”she adds.
Mao Zedong, also known as Chairman Mao, was a Chinese communist revolutionary who was the founder of the People’s Republic of China, which he led as chairman of the Chinese Communist Party from its inception in 1949 until its death in 1976.
He is known to have established an autocratic and totalitarian regime responsible for mass repression, as well as the destruction of religious and cultural objects and sites.
Alkhouli, who is also director of international relations at the Center for Political and Foreign Affairs, says religious statues have been destroyed, temples must feature portraits of Xi in order to avoid demolition, and Catholic priests are chosen by the State and must incorporate Xi’s ideologies – called “Xi Jinping’s Thought” – into their sermons.
“Of course, the extent of religious subjugation depends primarily on the state’s perceived threat of separatism, which means Tibetans and Uyghurs are viewed with even greater contempt and must suffer through more coercive methods. and aggressive, ”she says.
The The Chinese Communist Party is trying to undermine and suppress their culture and religion, she notes.
“They see the Tibetan language as a vector of separatism, have ordered the destruction of Tibetan Buddhist prayer flags, and the monasteries are restricted by the authorities,” she said.
In 1995, the Chinese government kidnapped the 11th Panchen Lama, the second most important figure after the Dalai Lama, when he was only 6 years old in order to replace him with a CCP loyalist.
Monks must complete an application for reincarnation which must be approved by several government agencies.
“The CCP uses this law to justify its interference in the choice of the reincarnation of the 15th Dalai Lama. The Tibetan persecution escalated during Xi’s reign, and in 2020, more than half a million Tibetans, mostly farmers, were sent to labor camps to reduce laziness. ,” she writes.
In Xinjiang, the state has adopted a similar degrading attitude in its relentless pursuit of homogeneity, she writes.
In fact, the Party Secretary of Xinjiang is Chen Quanguo, the former Party Secretary of the TAR, who was transferred due to his success in containing the separatist threat. Under his watchful eye, Xinjiang is the target of ‘a vigorous campaign of sinization, families were separated, and more than 1.5 million Uyghurs were arbitrarily detained and sent to re-education camps, ”she adds. (ANI)
