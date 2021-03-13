How a film about Donald Trump led Montrose director Anthony Baxter to document an artist’s final years





After watching Anthony Baxter take on Trump, famed artist Angus James Morrison wrote a letter to the filmmaker.

The late landscape painter had watched Anthony’s groundbreaking work, You’ve Been Trumped, about tycoon Donald Trump building a controversial golf course in Aberdeenshire.

What followed was the creation of a poignant portrait of James’ later years as he struggled with poor health and failing eyesight to continue painting.

You may have heard of a Sky Turner. Well, in Montrose there is a Morrison Heaven. Since 1965, the famous landscape painter has taken up residence in Angus.

© Courtesy of James Morrison Meditation on Nether Dysart III by James Morrison.

He was seen regularly working outdoors in all weathers, trying to capture the beautiful countryside, ever-changing sky and coastline with his brushes.

Born in Glasgow in 1932, he moved to Montrose from the Aberdeenshire village of Catterline because his wife Dorothy was taking up the post of head of history at Montrose Academy.

His works are in the collections of the British Royal Family and author JK Rowling, but he avoided the limelight, preferring to paint a lot. He once said of his vocation: it is for me. This is my argument with myself.

Montreal filmmaker Anthony Baxter, 51, has lived in the city for 16 years. This is where his late mother grew up. She died in his early twenties.

© Provided by Anthony Baxter James Morrison photographed in his studio.

He filmed James for two years as he fought to keep doing what he loved. Sadly, James passed away in August 2020, at the age of 88, which means Anthony never had the chance to share the final version of Eye Of The Storm with him.

Anthony still lives in the same house he took over over ten years ago to fund his 2011 documentary Youve Been Trumped. It was a searing tale of future US President Donald Trumps’ golf development at the Menie Estate in Balmedie, and residents who opposed it.

Anthony runs Montrose Pictures, an award-winning film and television production company. He has directed a number of documentaries including: Youve Been Trumped Too (2016), A Dangerous Game (2014) and Flint (2020), a heartbreaking examination of the public health drinking water crisis in the town of Flint, Michigan.

Anthony explains: I think after 10 years of trying to get the truth on controversial matters and holding people to account, it was refreshing to spend this time with James and a real privilege too.

© Shutterstock Rob Aislin and Rohan Beyts protest in 2008 against Donald Trump’s plans to build a golf course on protected dunes in Aberdeenshire.

It happened by chance, he continues. James wrote to me after seeing Youve Been Trumped and he was very, very moved by the destruction of the landscape in Aberdeenshire by the bulldozers of Trumps.

As a painter who spent his life capturing the landscape, it looked like real vandalism.

My uncle, Denis Rice you see in the movie was a friend of his and suggested we go out for coffee.

By this point Jim had stopped painting for a while because of his deteriorating eyesight. I think he found this feeling incredibly frustrating that he couldn’t achieve what he technically wanted.

Denis had encouraged him to return to painting, saying his approach might be different, but nonetheless poignant and important.

Anthony asked James if he could film it, if he ever came back to his easel. And it appeared that James invited him to his studio, the door of which had official-looking lettering on the glass saying: WET PAINT.

He was very relaxed to have me there, Anthony thought to himself. It was a good opportunity for me to record some of those moments.

Anthony sought an outlet for the documentary and BBC Scotland commissioned an hour-long feature film. Additional funding then allowed the film to run for just under 90 minutes, incorporating information about Jamess’ painting trips to the Arctic.

© Courtesy of James Morrison Approaching Storm by James Morrison.

Scottish host Catriona Black came on board to bring a new dimension to Jamess’s paintings and memories, including a tense encounter with a polar bear on a trip to Greenland.

Eye Of The Storm brings together Anthonys interviews with archival footage and beautiful animation set against atmospheric sounds and songs by Scottish musician Karine Polwart.

It premiered at the Glasgow Film Festival on February 28 and was shortlisted for other major international film festivals. It hit theaters in the UK earlier this month and can be streamed through a selection of theaters and arts organizations.

The original hour-long version will air on BBC Scotland in the spring, with the longer theatrical version airing at a later date.

© Provided by Anthony Baxter. James Morrison paints in his studio in Montrose.

He joins James, then 85, as he prepares to create works for his 25th exhibition with the Scottish Gallery in Edinburgh. He maintains a privileged relationship with the gallery, exhibiting and selling pieces for more than 60 years.

But his GP has told him that he cannot paint outdoors and that his eyesight is so poor that he is registered as visually impaired. James is terrified that he will no longer be able to create acceptable works of art.

The film is also interspersed with quotes, including many from famous artists. Some, like James, have struggled to keep creating later in life. French artist Henri Matisse painted with a long cane while bedridden, and impressionist Claude Monet continued to do amazing works while suffering from terrible cataracts.

A quote from Monet says: I will paint almost blind, as Beethoven composed completely deaf.

© Provided by Anthony Baxter. James Morrison.

Softly spoken and seemingly introspective, James admits to Anthony that he is very self-critical. Anthony acknowledges that he was somewhat of a perfectionist.

He was a lovely man. There are artists who quite like the limelight or who like to have the spotlight on them and talk about their work, he was definitely not one of them, he says.

He was the kind of person who, when he opened one of his exhibitions, really didn’t like that aspect. He was much more comfortable with his brushes painting outdoors.

At times in the film, James can be seen looking at old footage of himself, reflecting on it after all these years.

© Montrose Pictures / Paul Reid Director Anthony Baxter.

He was no stranger to the camera himself, says Anthony. He had presented these old programs for BBC Scotland called Scope.

In Montrose, James found a subject that would inspire him for the rest of his artistic career. He took up a teaching post at Duncan’s Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee, doing so for 22 happy years.

I think by moving to Montrose he was able to mark a different landscape, which he did in an incredible way, says Anthony.

James studied at the Glasgow School of Art between 1950 and 1954 and quickly realized that his style would differ from that of his contemporaries. His first landscapes were the old buildings in the city, many of which were to be demolished.

© Courtesy of the Estate of James Morrison. James Morrison in the Arctic.

In addition to his Scottish landscapes, James made extensive painting trips to destinations such as Africa, France and Canada, including three trips to the Arctic in the 1990s.

He is also seen reflecting on a painting hanging in the house titled A Lady Remembered (2006). Created after the death of his beloved Dorothy, he said to Anthony: This is not a landscape; it’s just a portrait of grief.

Anthony was able to film James attending his last exhibition at the Scottish Gallery in January 2020 From Angus to the Arctic just before the pandemic struck. In a wheelchair, his family by his side, he chatted, shook hands and learned that one of his 2019 studio paintings had sold.

It’s sad that we never got to share the movie with James, says Anthony. I shared it with John, his son, and Judith, his daughter, at the end of last year and they were very supportive of him.

© Courtesy of James Morrison. Bergs, Otto Fiord, circa 1992, by James Morrison.

After filming was finished, James went to live in a nursing home and Anthony was able to visit him before Covid struck. He could still paint there.

Anthony is hoping that one day in the future Eye of the Storm can have its moment on movie screens: I think there will be something really magical about being able to see Jamess’ paintings on the big screen, because no one ‘ve never seen this. I think they will be really powerful.

There’s something about the way we made the sound design is for theaters, so it’s a shame we can’t share it that way.

© Provided by Anthony Baxter. James Morrison.

An audio-featured version of the film was also created. Anthony explains: James was someone who painted outdoors and he was very aware of all the sounds and atmosphere of being outdoors in the country. He absorbed all of this into his work.

We have tried with sounds and music and this audio-descriptive version to give people struggling with vision the opportunity to really enjoy his work.

It is possible to have your work described in a way that brings it to life in audio form. I think he would have appreciated that.

Eye Of The Storm is accessible through the Dundee Contemporary Arts home theater portal

Click here to view the virtual room of Jamess’s work in the Scottish Gallery.

