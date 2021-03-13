Tehran and Islamabad move towards trade expansion





Tehran Iranian Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Hassan Abqari said Iran and Pakistan are working together to remove obstacles to expanding mutual trade.

The governments of the two countries have identified and sought ways to resolve the currency and banking problems, Abqari, also head of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s foreign investment firm (IFIC), told IRNA on Saturday.

Abqari, who traveled to Islamabad on Friday to meet with Pakistani officials and discuss economic relations, highlighted the positive steps taken by the Pakistani government, saying: Fortunately, relations between the two countries are at a very good level under the government of Prime Pakistan. Minister Imran Khan, and we are optimistic about the results of these mutual efforts.

The official noted that Iran and Pakistan have a joint venture, of which 50% belong to the Iranian government and the remaining 50% to the Pakistani side.

The company is in good condition and the work relating to the financial and credit establishments of the two parties is being carried out through this joint venture, he added.

According to Abqari, the main goal of the Iranian and Pakistani governments is the expansion of trade, especially in border areas.

He noted that this issue was discussed during a meeting with Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, Pakistan’s finance and revenue minister in Islamabad on Friday.

Referring to the new conditions facing countries’ trade and economic relations due to the coronavirus outbreak over the past year, the official said: “We see these conditions as an opportunity for Iran and the Pakistan to improve their previous level of trade relations; we are determined to move forward to resolve some issues related to financial and banking exchanges. “

During the meeting with Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, the two sides also discussed issues related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the trade of the two countries.

During the talks, Sheikh briefed the Iranian Deputy Minister of Economy on his country’s comprehensive economic reform program aimed at achieving sustainable economic development.

Considering the relatively large consumer market of Pakistanis, expanding trade with the country and increasing exports to its market has become one of Iran’s priorities in recent years.

Iran’s exports to Pakistan in the last Iranian calendar year (ended March 19) amounted to $ 1.18 billion, but in the meantime financial and banking problems have always created hurdles on the way of trade relations with this country.

Earlier this month, the two sides held an online meeting to discuss issues related to the development of border trade and reached an agreement to establish the two countries’ first common border market.

EF / MA

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos