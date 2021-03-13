Artist Yogya welcomes Jokowi with Petruk, Rocky Gerung: we’ll see who becomes bagong





PR TASIKMALAYA– A video of the words of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) circulated during a mass vaccination event for artists of the special region of Yogyakarta (DIY). Yogya performers gave President Jokowi a welcome dance with the title Petruk di Vaksin. In response to this, political observer Rocky Gerung considered that artist Yogya’s greeting was in fact an innuendo for President Jokowi. Also read: About the watchdog Teddy Gusnaidi: not the master, excluded because someone is more ferocious “But among the artists, I know the culture of Yogyakarta artists who want to make fun of it, in fact,” said Rocky Gerung quotedPikiranRakyat-Tasikmalaya.comfrom the official Rocky Gerung Youtube channel which was uploaded on March 11, 2021. Rocky Gerung said that it is not permissible to make fun of it, because the Yogya artists gave a message about the importance of ethics and the importance of integrity. Based on the books he has read, Rocky Gerung considers the Petruk puppet figure to always be synonymous with teasing in his fun version of being king. Also read: Had a message, the late AHY uncle to Moeldoko: If you can’t give, never take “What if Petruk becomes king? I once read Mahabrata’s history book and it contains allusions to power,” added Rocky Gerung. In fact, according to Rocky Gerung, people are looking for ways to criticize the government.







