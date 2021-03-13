Overwhelming evidence proving China is committing genocide against Uyghurs, report says: World: Christianity Daily





The first non-governmental legal review of China’s abuses in Xinjiang province was published by the US think tank, the Newline Institute for Strategy and Policy. According to The Guardian, the report revealed how the Chinese government “violated every article of the UN genocide convention” while committing human rights violations against Uyghur communities in Xinjiang province. The report named China as the sole entity responsible for their genocide. The 25,000-word report is one of the first major independent, non-governmental legal reviews of Communist China’s treatment of the Xinjiang Uyghur community under the ruling. United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, a treaty that was adopted in December 1948. The convention is international law that codifies the crime of genocide. The United Nations convention is signed by 152 countries, including Communist China, and describes the five acts of genocide defined as acts “committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious “, including murder. of its members, causing them grievous bodily or mental harm, deliberately inflicting physical destruction on the living conditions of the group, imposing measures to prevent childbirth within the group and forcibly transferring children from one group to another . The Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy report concluded that China had violated not one, but all five acts of genocide. The report also revealed evidence of interrogation and indoctrination, targeting of Uyghur leaders, forced sterilization, family separation, selective death sentences, systemic torture, sexual abuse and torture, and mass deaths. It is up to the United Nations to determine how to prosecute and charge the Chinese government for its human rights violations. “The evidence is overwhelming that China is clearly in violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention,” said Dr. Azeem Ibrahim, co-author of the Newline Institute for Strategy and Policy report, in conversation with CBN via Faithwire. This evidence includes “public and state-disclosed documents, testimonies from more than ten thousand eyewitnesses, and satellite images.” This evidence that China is committing genocide against the Uyghurs indicates that President Xi Jinping is truly acting out of his desire to consolidate the ethnic minorities of the communist state into Han culture. “(Xi) himself is less a Communist than a Han nationalist.” Dr Ibrahim explained. “It is sinifying the whole country; and it is not just Uyghur Muslims. There are Kazakhs, Uzbeks and indeed even Christian minorities, which they have a process of bulldozing their churches. “ Indeed, various groups have reported on the Chinese Communist Party’s attempts to either erase Christianity from China or to subjugate Christians and submit them to its Communist regime. Dr Bob Fu, founder and chairman of ChinaAid, said Xi’s goal is to completely rid China of independent beliefs and prevent everyone from believing in any faith. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to meet with senior Chinese officials next week in Alaska, during which he plans to question them about evidence of abuse and genocide against Uyghurs in the communist state. He has already publicly condemned China’s abuses, challenging them to give access to the United Nations and the international community “if nothing happens, if they have nothing to hide.”

