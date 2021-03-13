‘Chicken Man’ left the country for weeks: How Boris Johnson’s ex-aide Lee Cain took control

Insiders have described how former aide to the Prime Minister Lee Cain took control after some of the top government officials fell ill with Covid-19.

Downing Street advisers said Covid turned No 10 into a ‘plague pit’ where almost all of the staff caught the infection.

According to GuardianFormer communications director Lee Cain effectively “ruled the country” for “a while” when the infection spread through No. 10.

Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock, Professor Chris Whitty and Dominic Cummings all contracted the virus last year, along with several MPs and their staff.

Sources told the newspaper that for a number of days, aides looked to Lee Cain for instructions.

Sources claim former communications director Lee Cain (pictured, right, with Dominic Cummings) ‘ruled the country’ when top government officials had Covid-19

While at the Mirror, Lee Cain disguised himself as a chicken to harass politicians, including Tory leader David Cameron (pictured) during the 2010 general election campaigns

One said: ‘No.10 was a plague pit. No one outside of the zip code knows how deep it got into there.

While another added: ‘Lee was running the country, really, for a while. ”

Prior to his role in government, Mr Cain worked for the Mirror where he disguised himself as a chicken to harass former Tory leader David Cameron during the 2010 election campaign.

The Guardian reports that almost all Downing Street staff have been infected at one point or another.

One adviser said: ‘You had come to a meeting hoping to see someone important and they were gone and you knew why.

‘It started out more surreal than scary but it got very scary once the prime minister got so sick. ”

Reports suggest there was little social distancing at No 10 in the lockdown readiness and staff members admitted it took a while for the pandemic to catch on the government’s radar.

Lindsay Hoyle, the newly elected Speaker of the House of Commons, told the Guardian: ‘I don’t think we have a photo [for a while] for its size, or how it was going to affect the house.

“ Like everyone else, we underestimated how bad it was going to be. I will be very open, very honest about it. It was a lack of understanding of what we were facing.

Despite growing concern over the virus, government officials continued to hold meetings in close contact even after several members tested positive.

In March, Boris Johnson held a meeting with staff, including Cummings and Professor Whitty, as well as Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn to discuss the coronavirus bill – all gathered around a desk.

Lee Cain (pictured, right, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson) announced he would step down in November last year after infighting at No.10 just hours after being touted for a promotion.

Later in the month, Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock both tested positive for the coronavirus, along with a number of employees who all tried to keep working, according to the Guardian.

Johnson’s longtime aide Lee Cain, a devotee of Dominic Cummings, announced he was stepping down in November after being touted for a promotion to No.10 chief of staff hours earlier.

The departure was the culmination of a bitter power struggle within Mr Johnson’s top team, with rival factions fighting for supremacy even as the government struggled to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Cummings had been pushing for his ally to be appointed despite warnings from the Prime Minister’s fiancee Ms Symonds – herself a former Conservative Party media chief – that it would be ‘a mistake’ given the way whose campaign against the pandemic had gone so far.

She allegedly complained that Operation No10 was being conducted in a “ non-collegial ” manner and that the Prime Minister was not receiving “ good advice ”.

There are also allegations that Allegra Stratton, the new Downing Street screen press secretary, and senior assistant Munira Mirza were against the move. This would have meant that the prime minister’s central circle was exclusively male.

Ms Stratton would only have agreed to take the job if she reported directly to the Prime Minister, not Mr Cain, leaving him to feel ‘completely undermined’.

Mr Cain is said to have objected to his nomination and the two have not spoken since taking on the role.