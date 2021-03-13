SAARC-CCI, FPCCI Felicitate Imran Khan on victory in the Senate





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – March 13, 2021): The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry industry (SAARC-CCI) on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the election of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi as president and vice-president of the Senate, respectively.

Speaking to APP here, SAARC-CCI President Iftikhar Ali Malik, FPCCI FPCCI Vice-Presidents Raja Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Nawaz, Adeel Siddiqui and Muhammad Asif Yousaf Jeewa said the victory of the PTI candidates would strengthen more democracy, the supremacy of the rule of law in addition to restoring confidence in the business world.

They believed that political stability was a prerequisite for sustained economic growth to face the multiple challenges facing Pakistan.

Business leaders said Pakistan could neither bear the brunt of political instability nor afford a policy of confrontation at this crucial time in the wake of Covid 19.

They urged the PTI government to now pay more attention to the party manifesto in order to meet the aspirations of the people in addition to focusing especially on economic growth.

Malik said the business world needs a peaceful and conducive business environment and export-oriented policies, coupled with sound and prudent economic policies to strengthen the national economy on a sound footing.

The president of the ASACR-CCI said the times have now changed as influential nations pay more attention to their economies to maintain their dominance and successfully use their economic strategies.

Raja Muhammad Anwar said: “Pakistan has enormous potential because we have enormous talent. What we need is coherence in government policies and a clear roadmap for moving forward, which is not what we need. This is only possible thanks to a stable political government. ” Muhammad Nawaz said the government should also attach great importance to SMEs which have always played a key role in the economy of advanced and developed countries.

Adeel Siddiqui said the business community across the country has placed high hopes on PTI senior management for a better set of incentives to accelerate economic activities and spur growth on a solid footing.

Muhammad Arif Yousaf Jeewa said the country’s survival rests on a strong economy, so the PTI government must now trust non-controversial business leaders in the policy-making process to achieve better results.

