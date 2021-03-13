Prime Minister Modi reaffirms Sri Lanka’s importance to Indian neighborhood policy first

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa spoke on Saturday and discussed issues relating to bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government statement. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the leaders reviewed current developments and ongoing cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral forums.

They agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing challenges of COVID-19. The prime minister reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India’s neighborhood policy first, the statement from the prime minister’s office added.

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted about the conversation with the Sri Lankan leader. I had a phone conversation with the president @GotabayaR. We discussed issues relating to our bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including in the context of COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi said.

India donated 500,000 doses of the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Sri Lanka, which kicked off the rollout of the vaccine to island countries at the end of January. Rajapaksa thanked India in January for its generosity after receiving the Covishield vaccine doses donated by the country as part of the Neighborhood First policy.

In February, Sri Lanka received an additional 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India. Sri Lankan Acting Health Minister Channa Jayasumana said the new batch was ordered under an agreement between Sri Lanka’s State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) and the Serum Institute. Sri Lanka has placed an order for 10 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India at a cost of $ 52.5 million and an additional 3.5 million doses directly from the AstraZeneca Institute of UK in the part of the Covax program.

(With contributions from the agency)