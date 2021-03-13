China focuses on stability at home: analyst





PRESSURE MAINTENANCE:

Although Beijing would seek to ease tensions with other neighbors, it would likely continue its forays near Taiwan, analyst said Beijing is likely to focus on seeking stability at home and abroad, as Chinese President Xi Jinping () seeks a third term as head of the Communist Party of China (CCP) next year, officials said on Friday. analysts. For Xi, this year is crucial to prepare for next year’s National Party Congress, which would decide his political fate, Chien Hsin Yen Chien-fa University of Science and Technology professor () said at the meeting. ‘Taipei forum on China’s national policy after the long week Two sessions ended on Thursday. The name of the symposium refers to the meetings of China’s two major political bodies, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress, which confirm the direction of government policies. For this reason, stability is paramount for Xi. He will not allow his country to sink into turmoil, Yen said. Observers said they expected Xi to compete for a third term as CPC general secretary at the National Party Congress next year, a position crucial to his re-election as President of China in 2023. It would represent a major departure from a precedent where the Chinese leadership served only two five-year terms as head of the CCP, and reinforce concerns that Xi has no interest in relinquishing power. Beijing’s decision to target economic growth above 6%, reform Hong Kong’s electoral system and increase defense spending, all announced during both sessions, showed Xis’ willingness to maintain stability, Yen said. At the same time, Beijing’s attempt to ease tensions with neighboring countries, such as India, Japan and South Korea, could be seen as an attempt by Xis to stabilize foreign relations, he said. -he adds. The principle of maintaining stability also applies to the Taiwan Strait and neighboring areas, such as the disputed South China Sea and the waters around the Diaoyutai Islands controlled by Japan (), which are also claimed by Taiwan, a he declared. China’s deployment of fighter jets and battleships to these areas would continue to be part of its psychological warfare efforts, he said. A hot war is unlikely, as it would be too costly for China. Xis Chinese Dream would be ruined. Still, Taiwan must continue to work with the United States and other like-minded countries to deter Chinese aggression in the region, Yen said. Lin Ying-yu (), an assistant professor at National Chung Cheng University, said Beijing would keep its carrot-and-stick approach in its dealings with Taiwan, offering advantages to Taiwanese, while stepping up military pressure on the government. Beijing is likely to continue its disinformation campaign against Taiwan to create division in Taiwanese society, hoping to take the nation without shooting a bullet after shattering the will of the people to defend their homeland, he said. .

