State Representative Mike Loychik seeks to rename state park after Donald Trump | News, Sports, Jobs





Freshman State Representative Mike Loychik wants to rename Mosquito Lake State Park after former President Donald Trump.

In a Friday memo to House colleagues and their staff, Loychik, R-Bazetta, wrote: “I will soon introduce a bill that will change the name of Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park.”

He is seeking co-sponsors for the bill and has given members until March 19 to contact his office.

“This bill will help honor the hard work President Trump did for Ohio and the nation while he was in the White House,” Loychik wrote.

Attempts to reach Loychik for comment on Friday failed. He has not returned several phone calls from this newspaper since his election last November.

But in a written statement, he said: “The legislation is meant to honor the commitment that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has given to the great people of Trumbull County.”

He added, “I will be introducing this bill soon to recognize the triumphs that Trump has brought over the past four years to this great nation and to Buckeye State. I have more exciting news to come on this initiative. Stay tuned!”

State Representative Michael J. O’Brien, D-Warren, who also represents parts of the park, said: “Why would you name a lake named after the only president in the history of the United States to have been dismissed twice? “

O’Brien added that he “was completely blinded by this news” and a colleague in the House told him about it.

O’Brien said Loychik did not consult with him, the county commissioners or the county tourism office before proposing the name change.

“In the event that there was a name change, it would be disrespectful to (not consider) famous former residents of Trumbull County like President William McKinley, Clarence Darrow and the Packard Brothers, to name a few. a few, ”he said.

O’Brien acknowledged that Mosquito “is not a positive name. But (changing it to honor Trump) would create political unrest and not be a positive message for Trumbull County.

Also, it would take an act of Congress to change the name of the lake, but the state could change the name of the park, he said.

Mosquito Lake is one of the largest man-made lakes in the state, with more than 7,000 acres in area, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The surrounding park covers 2,483 acres and offers boating, fishing, hiking and other outdoor activities. The state took over the park in 1946, but the US Army Corps of Engineers operates the lake.

Although Trump, a Republican, lost the presidential election last year to Democrat Joe Biden, he won Ohio and Trumbull County in 2016 and 2020.

Trump beat Biden by 10.56% last year in Trumbull, a once reliable Democratic county. He beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in Trumbull in 2016 by 6.22%.

Trump was the first Republican to win Trumbull in two consecutive presidential elections since Herbert Hoover in 1928 and 1932.

Loychik defeated Democrat Gil Blair of Weathersfield by 8.3% in the November election.

He has never held an elected office before this two-year term at the 63rd seat of the Ohio House District which began Jan. 1.

Loychik’s first bill as a member of the House was to make Ohio a Second Amendment sanctuary state.

The legislation would assert state power over federal rights in the event that laws or federal authority attempt to violate Second Amendment rights. Some have questioned whether the bill could be implemented if approved.

Loychik tweeted “the Second Amendment is non-negotiable” several times, and called the face mask warrants “unconstitutional.” The government has NO authority to tell you what to wear. Repeal of the Ohio Mask Mandate is essential to restore basic personal freedoms! “

Loychik also criticized Biden and praised Trump on Twitter.

“The left and big tech have colluded to silence President Trump,” he tweeted on March 5. “Now they’re trying to wipe it off the Internet. If they can wage war on the President of the United States and cancel his speech, they can do it on anyone. We must stand up for freedom of expression online. “

Last month, two members of the Republican House introduced a bill declaring June 14 “President Donald J. Trump Day” in Ohio. It’s the former president’s birthday. The bill has 11 Republican co-sponsors, including Loychik. He did not receive an audience in the Republican-controlled House.

Today’s breaking news and more delivered to your inbox

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos