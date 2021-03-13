Charlie Hebdo sentenced for disgusting cartoon mocking royal family, Meghan Markle and George Floyd RT World News





Famous French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo released a new cover poking fun at Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and George Floyd. Amid the outrage, some Liberals demanded blood.

“Why Meghan Markle left Buckingham Palace,” Read this week’s Charlie Hebdo cover, followed by Markle’s punchline: “Because I couldn’t breathe.” Illustration depicts Markle trapped below the hairy knee of a smiling Queen Elizabeth II, with the pose and punchline referencing George Floyd, a black man who died below the knee of Police Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis last summer. “I can not breathe” were Floyd’s last words. The coverage sparked outrage. “This is wrong on every level,” Halima Begum, director of a UK anti-racism think tank, tweeted, adding that “It doesn’t push boundaries, doesn’t make anyone laugh or challenge #racism. It belittles problems and provokes offense at all levels. “ “They’re white supremacist bulls ** t,” tweeted a British group called Black and Asian Lawyers for Justice. The group accused Charlie Hebdo of “#GeorgeFloyd trauma-procuring for profit” and publication “Outrageous, disgusting and fascist racism.” The cartoon also had its supporters. Some have argued that the purpose of Charlie Hebdo is primarily to offend, and others claims that the real target of the cartoon was the alleged racism of the royal family, which Prince Harry and Markle claimed in a recent interview to have been the recipient of. Charlie Hebdo, to put it very lightly, is no stranger to controversy. 12 people were killed in 2015 when Islamist gunmen attacked the magazine’s Paris offices, in revenge for its publication of satirical images of the Prophet Muhammad. A group affiliated with Al Qaeda took responsibility for the attack. The 2015 shooting led to global protests and demonstrations of solidarity for Charlie Hebdo and its right to offend, held under the slogan “I am Charlie.” This time around, some outraged commentators have been almost as fanatical as the terrorists, who argued “Should have finished the job.” These are the same guys who laughed at Islam. We all remember how it happened – AsherCOLD (@ashercwo) March 13, 2021 I was disgusted and offended by the illustrations of Charlie Hebdo by Prophet PSL, but even more so by the retaliatory terrorist attacks that took place afterwards. A tragic loss of life and a misrepresentation of my faith. That said, after seeing their last cover – – Low (@Low) March 13, 2021 Remember when their office got shot for making fun of bad shit? I see they are still playing games https://t.co/RbEiCMImwk – we teach the buttocks to shrink (@Chrissssssw) March 13, 2021 Charlie Hebdo’s cartoonists probably welcome the outrage. A week after their offices were attacked and their colleagues murdered, they released another image of Mohammed, this time holding a sign reading “I am Charlie,” with text “All Is Pardon” (All is forgiven). Since then, the magazine has drawn backlash for mocking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, drowned Syrian migrants, Italian earthquake victims, and Russian air crash victims, among others. Do you think your friends would be interested? Share this story!







