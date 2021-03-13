Trump and Hillary: Forever Connected by Self-Created Failure





At some point, unbiased historians (hard to find these days) will delve deeper into our recent presidential elections. When they do, an irony should jump over them: Both Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – Biden: Getting back to ‘normal’ always means’ beating the virus Hill’s 12:30 p.m. Report – Presented by Johns Hopkins University – United States Celebrates Anniversary of COVID Lockdowns Obamas Vaccinated Against COVID-19 MORE and Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPentagon Takes Heat For Extending Guard Time at Capitol Fundraising spat points at Trump-GOP cracks Trump rally organizer claims Alex Jones threatened to throw her off stage: MORE report is personally responsible for losses. Two larger-than-life personalities and egos, who seemingly can’t stand each other, will forever share an asterisk in political history. Who says karma can’t be humorous?

Clinton has twice lost the chance to become president. The first time, in 2008, the Democratic nomination was stripped from him by a relatively unknown senator from Illinois, Barack ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaOn The Money: Biden celebrates the relief bill with the democratic leaders | Democrats Fast-Track Debate For Infrastructure Package Obama Discusses Racism, World Leaders, And States With The Best Food The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the National Shooting Sports Foundation – Biden: Getting Back to ‘Normal’ always means ‘beat the virus’ LEARN MORE. The second time, in 2016, as a Democratic candidate, she lost the general election to Trump.

The two losses clearly stung. But losing the presidency to a man with no political experience, virtually no campaign, and someone who was belittled and laughed at across the progressive spectrum, must be the subject of recurring nightmares.

In 2008, most of the misconceptions had then-Sen. Clinton has become the go-to candidate. So what is wrong? It’s simple: the pride of the candidates and the campaign.

The Clinton campaign team truly believed they were invincible. Because of this, they underestimated Obamas’ harshness, his campaign, and the enthusiasm he sparked with a constituency that has long felt abandoned. Just weeks before announcing his candidacy, the Clinton campaign assured the world that Obama would not run for president. In addition to this embarrassing and false prediction, strategically and logistically, the campaign team couldn’t get out of their way.

When Clinton recorded a shocking third place finish in the Iowa caucus, it showed politicians that the Obama campaign not only figured out how to navigate the complex caucus system that the Clinton campaign mostly ignored, but was not going to concede a single delegate.

Ironically enough, and apparently forgotten by many in the news media, as Obama racked up delegate after delegate, that’s when Clinton first pitched the argument, but I got more votes than I did. him.

Most pundits believed that Clinton had learned from the tactical mistakes of 2008 and again set her up as the prohibitive favorite to win the presidency in 2016. Just weeks before the election, the RealClearPolitics average pushed Clinton up by 7 points compared to Trump, a theoretically unbeatable number. until it doesn’t.

Inexplicably, Clinton decided she didn’t need to campaign in Wisconsin and barely did in Michigan. More than that, she apparently thought it was a winning political decision to label potential Trump supporters as deplorable and, in March 2016, at a Democratic town hall meeting in Ohio, to state: We’re going to put lots of coal miners and coal miners. bankrupt companies. It was a jaw-dropping blunder considering it was due to reach coal-rich Pennsylvania in the fall.

She then lost these three states very closely. As the liberal authors of the book aptly put it, Shattered: As Hillary measured the curtains in the Oval Office, her team misjudged the electorate.

Then we come to Trump and his 2020 campaign. It can be argued that Trump lost because at times he was an absolute jerk, who shamefully turned the President’s office into a WWE slam chamber as he went. continuously barked insults.

As Trump supporter Conrad Black put it more delicately in a recent American Greatness column: Americans demand more dignity from the president, and from a president who is less exhausting and consistently facing the country not just every hour of the day. but, via his Twitter. counts, for much of each night.

In the end, Trump couldn’t offer such dignity.

Consider the state of Arizona, a historically reliable red state, which Trump managed to lose by around 11,000 votes. How? ‘Or’ What? Well, for starters he had repeatedly criticized the late Senator John McCain, John Sidney McCain, Arizona Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick said she would not seek re-election Holding Biden to her pledge on human rights GOP Senate faces brain drain from retired PLUS, war hero from Arizonas. This likely cost Trump well over 10,000 votes out of the over 3 million votes cast.

Several Republican politicians with whom I spoke estimate that Trump’s bullying tactics directly cost him 10% of the vote. Suppose they are far too punitive and reduce that estimate to, say, 1.5% of voters who were put off by Trump’s infantile slights after initially intending to vote for him.

Even giving him this generosity, Trump lost Arizona and its 11 electoral votes by three tenths of 1% of the vote. He lost Georgia and its 16 electoral votes by two tenths of 1 percent of the vote. It lost Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes by seven tenths of 1 percent of the vote, and it lost Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes by 1.2 percent of the vote. If we add up the electoral votes lost to Trump’s rudeness, we get 57. If Trump had won those states with those he won in November, his Electoral College votes would have totaled 289, instead of 232, and the President BidenJoe BidenPentagon Takes Heat for Extending Guard’s Time at Capitol Booker to Try to Make Child Tax Credit Expansion Permanent Sullivan Says Tariffs Won’t Be Focus of Talks with China MORE total would be dropped from 302 to 245, making Trump the winner.

Tens of millions of Americans collectively trust Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and their respective visions for our nation. Unfortunately for these voters, the vanity and condescending attitudes of these two candidates betrayed this confidence. It is, as the two-term former President Obama might say, a good time to learn about oversized egos and political pride.

Douglas MacKinnon, political and communications consultant, was a White House writer for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, and a former special assistant for policy and communications at the Pentagon during the last three years of the Bush administration.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos