Stephen Harper warns China is likely to be more assertive as the US plays a less dominant international role

Harper told a defense conference that the conventional wisdom that China has no global ambitions and will use its economic might internally is incorrect.
Ryan tumilty
March 12, 2021
OTTAWA Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper has said the West needs to prepare for a stronger and more aggressive China in the future in a world where the United States may not be as dominant on the international stage.
Harper spoke at the Conference of Defense Associations ‘annual institutes conference on Friday, in a conversation with Richard Fadden, who was Harpers’ national security adviser. The conference took place most of this year, but usually takes place in Ottawa and the National Post is a sponsor of the event.
Harper has said that the United States, both under former President Donald Trump and possibly under President Joe Biden, is backing down and this constitutes a major disruption of the international order.
One huge change that has taken place, especially since leaving office, has been that the United States has really moved away from a lot of its traditional leadership role, he said. China is now a competitive rival to the United States in many areas.
Harper said the conventional wisdom that China has no global ambitions and will use its economic might internally is incorrect.
The reading of China has been completely wrong by so-called Chinese experts for many years. China is not an island and passive country. It is a large country with a hegemonic ambition.
Majority of Canadians see China as greatest security threat, with global war of attrition already underway: poll
Conrad Black: As China looks outward, the West looks inward
Harper, who stepped down in 2015, said when in power China was more modest about its ambitions, but he believes they were still there and President Xi Jinping is only clarifying them.
All the pillars of Chinese aggression were already in place and clear to anyone who wanted to open their eyes, he said. The difference with President Xi is that he has become visibly more candid about China’s ambitions.
For most of Harpers’ speeches, he did not specifically address the actions of the Trudeau government, but said the evidence for the decision to exclude Huawei from Canada’s 5G network was overwhelming even during his time in office. power.
Everyone related to security was an emphatic no, as if there was no debate about it, he said.
The Trudeau government has blocked its decision whether or not to include the company in 5G networks and most telecommunications companies in Canada have decided not to move forward as a result.
The government has said publicly that it is still reviewing whether the company should be part of the Canadas network, but has not set a date on when a decision on the matter could be made.
Harper said he ultimately sees China and the West technologically diverging on entirely different platforms. He said Western countries are increasingly concerned about technological privacy and security, but China’s technology is designed expressly for surveillance.
The entire Chinese technological system is designed for this purpose.
China was admitted to the World Trade Organization in 2001, Harper said since then the country has taken advantage of the West and something needs to be done about the country’s growing trade imbalance.
In the West, we have agreed to a series of economic rules that have essentially allowed the Chinese to access our markets for trade and investment purposes.
China is now the world’s second-largest economy, but Harper said that because of its population so large, it can become the largest in the world simply by slightly raising the standard of living of its people.
China can be much smaller than us in terms of standard of living and still be an economy twice the size of the United States, so I think that’s a real challenge.
President Xi has consolidated his power in China and will likely stay in power for decades. The West must be aware that this will not change, Harper said.
This ad is not yet loaded, but your article continues below.
