Delkar wrote to PM Modi, Amit Shah and LS speaker, says Maharashtra Congress
The Maharashtra Congress alleged that the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ignored the alarm of the late Dadra and Nagara Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, which resulted in his suicide.
Maharashtra Secretary General and Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant on Saturday said Delkar, who committed suicide at a hotel in south Mumbai on February 22, wrote letters to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, weeks before his suicide. Sawant said the MP informed the country’s senior leadership about the harassment he was experiencing and requested an appointment to seek their intervention.
Delkar had written two letters to the PM on December 18 and January 31; two letters to Amit Shah on December 18 and January 12, and three letters to the speaker of Lok Sabha in December and January. He had said he was being harassed by the administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and that 20-year-old cases were being scoured to trap him. He also said that his family members had been threatened with jail. Despite this, the deceased MP got no help. If the central government had acted in time, Delkars’ life could have been saved, Sawant said.
The congressional spokesperson also said Delkar appeared before Lok Sabha’s Privilege Breach Committee and recounted the harassment he was facing. Committee leader Sunil Kumar Singh is expected to make public whether Delkar in his statement said he had no choice but to kill himself amid the harassment or resign as an MP. The MP committed suicide just 10 days after appearing before the committee, he said.
Maharashtra BJP Vice President Madhav Bhandari said: Congress blames us for Delkars’ death. But why did their main leaders who sit in Parliament keep silent if the deceased MP raised this issue in the houses? Why did Rahul Gandhi and party group leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury not raise this issue in Parliament? Congress wants to capitalize Delkars’ death for political gain. But the Maharashtra government took more than two weeks to register a case after Delkars’ death. It was only after the BJP raised the issue of Sachin Vaze in the legislature that a special investigative team was announced to investigate the suicide. Congress has no sympathy for Delkar; he wants to make politics out of it.
