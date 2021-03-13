Cuomo, Newsom and Trump’s praise for the pandemic has faded





From there, Cuomo’s popularity grew, as did that of his fellow politicians, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, and then President Donald Trump, a Republican.

But, just as history has shown us time and time again, a year has turned out to be a lifetime in their political career. All have been defeated or are fighting for their political life.

Cuomo, Newsom, and Trump all experienced classic examples of a flag rally event. When a crisis strikes, voters give their top politicians a jerk in the polls. These bumps rarely last – a lesson these three politicians have now learned. Cuomo was probably considered the greatest hero of the early days of the pandemic. He has given daily press conferences which have become staple television for many. He even wrote a book on leadership. Cuomo’s popularity skyrocketed, and there was even talk of his running for president. In an April 2020 Siena College poll, Cuomo’s favorable rating rose to 77%. Just two months earlier, his favorable rating was 44% – a paltry figure for a Democrat in a Blue State. His favorable rating had fallen to 57% in January 2021 after the return of Covid-19 cases to New York. Then a wave of political disasters hit Cuomo. In recent weeks, it has been reported that his top aides have altered the data to hide a higher death toll among residents of state nursing homes. The attorney general’s office is investigating the allegations and the president of the state assembly has authorized an impeachment inquiry. Many state and federal officials are asking Cuomo to resign.

The results of the polls, which came before some of the more recent allegations made by women and calls for resignations, have been bad enough for Cuomo.

His favorable rating has fallen to 44% and barely 36% of voters want him to run for reelection, according to a survey from the University of Mars Quinnipiac.

The only good news for Cuomo is that most Democrats (60%) have a favorable opinion of the governor, a slim majority (50%) want him to run again in 2022 and only 21% want him to resign.

If those numbers hold true in a state as democratic as New York, Cuomo might be able to survive the scandals.

Things are looking better for its west coast counterpart. Newsom does not face this kind of opposition from his own party. Still, the political road has been quite bumpy for the governor of California.

California was one of the first states to be hit by the pandemic and most voters applauded Newsom’s response. Its approval rate among likely voters in the California Institute of Public Policy poll reached 64% in May 2020, down from 52% in February 2020 and 49% in January 2020. and reopenings of businesses and offices schools in the past year.

He now faces a recall effort, which could get a vote. At this point, the recall would likely fail even if it reached voters.

Still, the fact that Newsom is facing a recall and his approval rating only averages around 50% right now isn’t a great position for a Democrat in California.

Of course, Cuomo and Newsom are in better political shape than Trump. While Trump ended up losing the election, at least in part because of his response to the pandemic, voters had actually come to him early on.

Trump’s approval rating has climbed to his 40s in a number of polls in late March 2020. A plurality of Americans have endorsed his handling of the crisis in a number of polls. Trump, however, was seen as doing a bad job of dealing with the fallout from the pandemic. His press conferences were widely broadcast. In the summer, Trump’s overall approval rating fell into his 40s. He still doesn’t know who would be best placed to handle the pandemic compared to Democrat Joe Biden, who is now president. Indeed, Trump could very well have won the election without the pandemic. His approval rating on the economy was better than any of the incumbents who had lost in the past 45 years before him.

Unfortunately for Trump, crises can dramatically change political winds. A year after the start of the pandemic, these winds are blowing against Cuomo, Newsom and Trump.

