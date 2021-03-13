AAn unusual tolerance for the incredible and the despicable was always going to be an essential qualification for anyone wishing to become Boris Johnson’s press secretary. But Allegra Stratton, the former reporter who for some reason accepted the role, has already exceeded expectations.

A presumption that she might struggle, given prior knowledge of professional accuracy, with the regular exoneration of a serial fabulist, looked misplaced last week as Stratton threw himself into his work. Twenty times she insisted that even though it had been discovered during a major new manufacturing in PMQ, her employer had nothing to apologize for.

This time, Johnson had twice claimed, to better avoid Sir Keir Starmers ‘questions about nurses’ pay, that Labor had previously voted against a pay hike for nurses. By the time this was revealed as fictional, Johnson had hurried out of the room; the President accepted Labors’ clarification that there had never been such a vote.

When questioned, Stratton would only reiterate that the last lie has been dealt with, a flawless evasion aptitude that must surely allay some of the concern over the salary of 125,000 or so the public is paying for that promised equivalent. by Kayleigh McEnany. Add to that the mental and verbal agility essential in a senior fact-contortionist, what compensation would suffice for an apologist who would also be ready, during the promulgation of official fantasies, to insult his entire sex?

Last week, Stratton chose International Women’s Day to make her craziest request yet – Johnson is a feminist. The sun goes around the earth. At night, Johnson grows wings and flies around London distributing soft blankets to the homeless. And it’s all about the advancement of women. Although, Stratton pointed out, nothing like the haste or conviction that allows other male-dominated governments to achieve parity in their assemblies and cabinets. In the months and years to come, she said, cautiously as he revamps perhaps his best team, he will make sure this cabinet looks like the British public.



Recruitment of the Strattons is designed to project a sense of high-level female participation in government

Of course, Stratton herself could not have been aware, as she claimed Johnson for feminism, that Sarah Everard’s meteoric demise would soon expose mystifying levels of male ignorance about routine sexual harassment and male predation. that define the experience of women in public space, since childhood. From. But since then, we remember that Boris Johnson’s dearest wish, as mayor of the capital, was to get the streets of London back for cyclists. As for listening to women: The women members of the London Assembly (AM) said he called them dear, treating women, as was formally complained, in a disrespectful and condescending manner in meetings and in a way that you don’t show when dealing with male AMs.

In Downing Street, the Strattons’ recruiting is now designed to project a sense of high-level female participation in a government which, as has been demonstrated throughout the pandemic, actively excludes and disrespects women, ignoring where possible their experience. Going further, as Stratton did, by portraying a blatantly misogynistic career sleazebag as its literal opposite, is a level of fantasy that even his Trumpian counterparts have never aspired to.

Stratton isn’t the first johnsonist to promote this ambitious reversal of the truth. Nimco Ali, a friend of Carrie Symondss, had previously argued that her bosses’ long history of objectifying women (the Conservative vote will cause your wife to have bigger breasts) should be crushed by a revelation or two. Maybe if Johnson had in fact capitalized on his concerns about female genital mutilation (having been educated in this area by Ali) and the education of girls, then Strattons would claim to be less absurd. But even Johnsons’ conservative allies, including some male conservative allies, can recognize that his sporadic public outbursts about gender equality carry about as much weight as his bloviation about world superiority with the significant difference that he does. he might in fact, as far as women are concerned, have delivered. All Johnson probably had to do, to show his will, was add a woman, even with grudge, to a single-sex quadriceps, tolerate a prominent public servant, and promote, instead of demote, all relevant female ministers. of a party in which more than three quarters of the deputies are men.

Last week, Andrew Gimson, writing on the conservativehome website, noted that Johnson could have nominated exclusively women to the House of Lords (where 92 seats are reserved for the hereditary male quota). But Johnsons’ feminist vision had to be sacrificed, you know, for her need to control more men via peers and distribute spare parts to friends and siblings.



Any advantage in self-advancement is likely to come, after all, at the cost of reputation self-harm.

Out of superstition, if not out of respect for Madeleine Albrights’ remark about a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women, one would probably have to wonder if there could be a respectable reason why a smart woman, living outside a repressive dictatorship, would represent a priapic sexist who usually denies the power of women, as a feminist. Any advantage in self-advancement is likely to come, after all, at the cost of reputation self-harm. Could it be that Stratton is only pushing the once popular idea that women would benefit to its extreme if prominent men with no discernible interest in women’s safety or progress model commissioned T-shirts from? She magazine reading What does a feminist look like?

If in 2014 Nick clegg, Zuckerberg’s sidekick who at the time led a political party with seven out of 56 female MPs, could so easily call herself a feminist, why Johnson, the inventor of the tottymeter (who anticipated Zuckerbergs FaceMash by eight years), wouldn’t it not the same? Well, maybe, and maybe unfairly to Johnson if he expected similar cheers, because looking at the impact of the 2014 experience, that pretty much sums up the reasons why men and women especially privileged men who have not been on the losing side in gender inequality, or feared its physical consequences, nor ever caring enough about doing much about it might want to consider the justice of this descriptor.

Clegg may support feminism, but he’s not what a feminist looks like, neither Ed Miliband nor, now, Johnson, even though he has suddenly denied a richly told misogyny of a lifetime.

Catherine Bennett is an Observer columnist