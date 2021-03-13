PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah attend BJP meeting to choose candidates for Assam, Bengal





This was the second meeting of the BJP committee to discuss the candidates for the assembly polls New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the BJP Central Elections Committee on Saturday to finalize the candidates for the Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda were among the key leaders who attended the meeting. This was the committee’s second meeting to discuss candidates for Assembly polls in four states – Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal – and Union Territory Pondicherry. The party has already declared candidates for the first two rounds of elections in Assam and Bengal which will take place on March 27 and April 1. Leaders today discussed candidates for the third phase. “Participation in the meeting of the Parliamentary Council of the BJP chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and eminent leaders. To be in such an august presence is a inspiration to work even harder for our organization, “BJP general secretary CT Ravi tweeted. Participated in the @ BJP4India Meeting of the parliamentary council chaired by the PM arenarendramodi in the presence of the president @JPNadda, Minister of the Interior of the Union @AmitShah and distinguished leaders. Being in such an august presence is an inspiration to work even harder for our organization. pic.twitter.com/joXTRaXXnM CT Ravi, ???????? (@CTRavi_BJP) March 13, 2021 “The meeting of the BJP Central Elections Committee, chaired by Narendra Modi and National President JP Nadda, was held tonight to finalize the list of candidates for phase 3 of the Assam elections,” the minister tweeted. of the Union, Jitendra Singh. #BJP Meeting of the Central Elections Committee (CEC), chaired by PM Sh arenarendramodi and National President Sh @JPNadda, held this evening to finalize the list of candidates for phase 3 of #AssamAssemblyElections. pic.twitter.com/hR818bENjM Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) March 13, 2021 While Assam will have a three-phase election, polling in West Bengal will take place in eight phases starting March 27. Voting in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry will take place on April 6. The count will take place on May 2. With inputs from PTI







