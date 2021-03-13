Today in history: President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency | Lifestyles





Today is Saturday March 13, the 72nd day of 2021. There are 293 days left in the year.

Highlight of the story:

On March 13, 1933, American banks began to reopen after a public holiday declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

To this date:

In 1639, New College was renamed Harvard College for Pastor John Harvard.

In 1781, the seventh planet in the solar system, Uranus, was discovered by Sir William Herschel.

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure prohibiting Union military officers from returning runaway slaves to their owners.

In 1925, the Tennessee General Assembly approved a bill prohibiting the teaching of the theory of evolution. (Governor Austin Peay (pee) signed the measure on March 21.)

In 1934, a gang that included John Dillinger and Baby Face Nelson robbed the First National Bank in Mason City, Iowa, winning $ 52,344.

In 1938, the famous lawyer Clarence S. Darrow died in Chicago.

In 1947, the musical Brigadoon by Lerner and Loewe, about a Scottish village that magically reappears once every hundred years, opens on Broadway.

In 1954, the Battle of Dien Bien Phu began during the First Indochina War when Viet Minh forces attacked French troops, which were defeated almost two months later.

In 1969, Apollo 9 astronauts splashed out, ending a mission that included the successful test of the lunar module.

In 1996, a gunman broke into a primary school in Dunblane, Scotland, and opened fire, killing 16 children and a teacher before committing suicide.

